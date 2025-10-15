Khanyi Mbau's Zimbabwean former lover, Kudzai Mushonga, revealed what he had planned for her to celebrate her turning 40

Kudzai Mushonga hinted at one of the reasons they had broken up after reuniting in February 2025

Despite revealing that he had planned to take a huge step, Mushonga accepted that he and Mbau were over

Khanyi Mbau's Zimbabwean ex-bae wanted to get engaged on her 40th birthday.

Khanyi Mbau’s Zimbabwean ex-boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has revealed a surprise that he had planned for her 40th birthday.

Khanyi Mbau and her former Zimbabwean beau had an on-and-off relationship that kept social media users on the edge of their seats since they went public in 2021. After reuniting in February this year after another dramatic split, Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga silently went their separate ways again.

Khanyi Mbau's ex shares grand birthday surprise

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, as Khanyi Mbau celebrated her milestone birthday, Mushonga took to his Instagram stories and revealed what he had been planning behind the scenes. Kudzai Mushonga revealed that he had planned a grand birthday celebration for Khanyi Mbau for months.

“They say life begins at 40. You deserve all good things in life HappyBD (Queen of Bling). Today, I thought I would begin yours with you. Sailing on a yacht in the Gulf, that we had viewed together before, although I made it seem as if we were viewing it for a client. It was all for your surprise 40th,” he wrote.

Khanyi Mbau's ex shares marriage plans

Khanyi Mbau's Zimbabwean ex-boyfriend wanted to propose to her on her 40th birthday.

Kudzai Mushonga also shared that he had planned to propose marriage to Khanyi Mbau during the birthday celebrations.

“I thought today was the perfect day to get on that one knee with such a perfect setting on a big day, because I like big days and had been waiting for this 1. For a long time,” he shared.

In his birthday message to Khanyi, Mushonga, known for his luxurious lifestyle, shared that he had come to terms with their break-up. He also explained that the reason he had been secretive about his phone. Kudzai Mushonga shared that in addition to the yacht ride, he had planned a drone show and fireworks.

“After praying to God for months to show me the truth and the light, the outcome is as it is, and I have accepted it. I was secretive about my phone because it was all meant to be a surprise. Which involved a big team planning it & yes, a lot of secret calls too!!!! With Yatch company, Dubai Marine Water lights, Catering, Decor, Entertainment, Fireworks at sea, Drone Show -Permits. So, with that being said. Enjoy this one. Have an amazing one and continue to build that legacy. Here’s 40 hearts for you. To a new beginning without ME,” Mushonga said.

Khanyi Mbau's Zimbabwean ex revealed his plans to propose.

