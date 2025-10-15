Gogo Maweni’s Assault Case Has Been Postponed, New Date Announced
- Traditional healer Gogo Maweni was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, 15 October 2025
- Maweni's previous court appearance was rescheduled to allow her to give birth to her twins
- Gogo Maweni made headlines earlier this year when she was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause harm
Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni was scheduled to appear at the Protea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.
Maweni, real name Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, is breathing a sigh of relief after her case was once again moved to a different date.
Update on Gogo Maweni's court case
According to TshisaLIVE, Maweni's next court appearance will be on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.
In June 2025, her legal team argued that her doctor advised that she get some rest due to her being heavily pregnant with her twins at the time. She was advised not to travel due to her pregnancy being complicated.
Maweni was arrested earlier this year and was released on R5000 bail. She faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm, relating to an incident dating back to December 2019.
All you need to know about Maweni's assault case
- Maweni was inundated with support from a group of sangomas, who were outside the courtroom to celebrate her release following the bail hearing
- Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was also arrested on 31 January 2025. Mgube stands accused of killing two traditional healers in Orange Farm, Gauteng, namely Faith Mafilika (Baba Vondwe Mkhatshwa) and Bandile Kubheka
- After she was released from prison, Maweni announced that she is in the process of writing a tell-all book about her time while in prison
- Following her book announcement, Gogo Maweni posted a video on Instagram collecting baby clothes and toiletries to donate to pregnant inmates
Maweni and hubby welcome twins
The star and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, welcomed their twins on Saturday, 19 July 2025. The bouncing baby boys came earlier than the doctors had initially predicted.
"August is such a special month for me. Not only is it my birth month, but my husband and I got married in August. Our twins were supposed to be born in August, but God had other plans, and they came early," she said.
Announcing their birth, Gogo Maweni wrote, "10 days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger. Took my boys to see their great-grandmother at my dad’s house," Maweni wrote.
Gogo Maweni hangs out with her snakes
In a previous report from Briefly News, Controversial celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni posted five photos of her chilling with her snakes
The Instagram pictures sent chills down her followers' spines, and the reactions were hilarious
Maweni has always made her love for snakes known, as she occasionally posts videos and photos of them. "In the silence of the slithering snake lies the power of quiet strength," she captioned her post. However she does not limit her love to just snakes.
