Traditional healer Gogo Maweni was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Maweni's previous court appearance was rescheduled to allow her to give birth to her twins

Gogo Maweni made headlines earlier this year when she was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause harm

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gogo Maweni’s assault case has been moved again. Image: Gogo Maweni

Source: Instagram

Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni was scheduled to appear at the Protea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

Maweni, real name Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, is breathing a sigh of relief after her case was once again moved to a different date.

Update on Gogo Maweni's court case

According to TshisaLIVE, Maweni's next court appearance will be on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

In June 2025, her legal team argued that her doctor advised that she get some rest due to her being heavily pregnant with her twins at the time. She was advised not to travel due to her pregnancy being complicated.

Maweni was arrested earlier this year and was released on R5000 bail. She faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm, relating to an incident dating back to December 2019.

All you need to know about Maweni's assault case

Gogo Maweni’s assault case has been moved to next Wednesday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Maweni and hubby welcome twins

The star and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, welcomed their twins on Saturday, 19 July 2025. The bouncing baby boys came earlier than the doctors had initially predicted.

"August is such a special month for me. Not only is it my birth month, but my husband and I got married in August. Our twins were supposed to be born in August, but God had other plans, and they came early," she said.

Announcing their birth, Gogo Maweni wrote, "10 days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger. Took my boys to see their great-grandmother at my dad’s house," Maweni wrote.

Gogo Maweni hangs out with her snakes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Controversial celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni posted five photos of her chilling with her snakes

The Instagram pictures sent chills down her followers' spines, and the reactions were hilarious

Maweni has always made her love for snakes known, as she occasionally posts videos and photos of them. "In the silence of the slithering snake lies the power of quiet strength," she captioned her post. However she does not limit her love to just snakes.

Source: Briefly News