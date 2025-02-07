Gogo Maweni’s Rumoured Brother-in-Law Locked Up for 2024 Murder of 2 Sangomas
- Gogo Maweni's alleged brother-in-law is said to be in custody for two counts of murder
- The controversial sangoma's in-law apparently killed two traditional healers and will remain behind bars until his bail application
- This comes shortly after Maweni herself was released on bail after her assault trial was postponed
The details surrounding Gogo Maweni's alleged crimes are starting to piece together after her brother-in-law was arrested for murder.
Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law gets arrested
Just days after Gogo Maweni was released on bail amid her assault case, it appears drama has once again reared its ugly head at her family.
The controversial sangoma's alleged brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was apparently arrested on 31 January 2025 after killing two traditional healers in Orange Farm, Gauteng.
According to News24, Mgube, who is said to be the brother of Maweni's husband, Sabelo, shot Faith Mafilika (Baba Vondwe Mkhatshwa) and Bandile Kubheka - alleged close associates of Maweni.
Strangely enough, Maweni is also being investigated for five murder cases said to have taken place between 2020 and 2024, two of which reportedly occurred in Orange Farm around April 2024.
News24 reports that Malifika's family was grateful for the arrest despite it "taking so long."
Ngume appeared in court on 3 and 5 February and will remain in custody until 12 February for a formal bail application after the trial was postponed.
What you need to know about Gogo Maweni's legal drama
- After being released on bail amid her assault case, Gogo Maweni received a hero's welcome from her supporters
- Her arrest scandal and legal troubles seemingly inspired the idea to write a tell-all about her experiences
- Hoping to move on from the scandal, Maweni showed her generosity by donating baby supplies to her pregnant prison mates
- However, that wasn't enough to stop the backlash after comedian, Tol Ass Mo claimed her drama wouldn't end because her ancestors were "punishing her"
- The funny man's words quickly caught up with him after Maweni threatened to sue him for calling her a murderer
Tol Ass Mo calls out Gogo Maweni and Skhotheni
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tol Ass Mo's claims that Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni risked their kids' lives during pregnancy.
The comedian revealed that working with muti while pregnant has deadly consequences, and the sangomas were left to pay the price.
