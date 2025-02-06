Longwe Twala recently made his way to court for a brief appearance for his theft case

The troubled child star is being tried for allegedly stealing his father's belongings worth thousands

Twala's case has now been postponed again as he remains under strict house arrest

Longwe Twala will remain under house arrest after his case was postponed.

Source: Twitter

Longwe Twala is yet to have his day in court after his theft trial was pushed back - again.

Longwe Twala theft case postponed

Longwe Twala made a brief appearance at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, for his theft trial.

The son of legendary musician/ producer Sello "Chicco" Twala was arrested for allegedly breaking into his father's house in 2024 and stealing studio equipment and other belongings valued at over R200K.

According to TshisaLIVE, the case has once again been postponed, this time to 17 February, to allow Longwe's lawyer time to get up to speed.

Longwe Twala's theft trial has been postponed - again.

Source: Twitter

And after he was said to have gone awol, it's no telling what other twists and turns the case may present.

Placed under house arrest

Though originally charged alongside his brother, Sello, Longwe was left to face the music by himself.

The troubled child star has been placed under strict house arrest between 6 PM and 6 AM at his home in Diepkloof, Soweto, which forbids him from using drugs and alcohol or entering his dad's house or workplace until the trial ends.

This appears to be as good as it can get for his Chicco, who had reportedly hoped his son would stay behind bars for fear of him disappearing.

Under house arrest, Longwe will apparently be expected to take random drug and alcohol tests without notice. He is also forbidden from communicating with witnesses.

Sello "Chicco" Twala drops bombshell about Senzo Meyiwa case

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Sello "Chicco" Twala regarding the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The legendary musician claims that his son, Longwe, and Kelly Khumalo must know who the real murderer is:

"If there’s someone who is going to jail for killing Senzo, it will either be Kelly or my son, not me. I don’t know who killed Senzo."

