Longwe Twala Placed Under House Arrest With Strict Conditions, SA Adds: “Senzo Is Working Overtime”
- Longwe Twala has been placed under house arrest after his recent run-in with the law
- The troubled musician is expected to stay indoors for the majority of his arrest and refrain from taking substances, but Mzansi thinks he won't make it
- Meanwhile, some netizens continue to bring up Longwe's alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder, saying he's being punished
It appears that Longwe Twala will soon face the consequences of his actions after his case was read in court.
What is the outcome of Longwe Twala's trial?
Longwe Twala's days are numbered, and it's clear that he has nowhere else to run after being nabbed for robbery.
The troubled child star was arrested for allegedly breaking into his father, Sello "Chicco" Twala's house and stealing several studio equipment worth thousands.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared details from Longwe's trial in which Chicco's prayers were answered after his son was placed under house arrest.
The conditions of his arrest expect him to remain at home from 6 PM to 6 AM daily until the conclusion of his trial and to refrain from substance use as he may undergo random testing during this period:
Mzansi weighs in on Longwe Twala's case
Netizens claim that Longwe is a lost cause:
Mama_Bridgie said:
"I just know these conditions are too much; he's gonna fail."
jobsmokoena wrote:
"Reckless, the boy is unstable. They should have kept him at a place where he would be safe from himself, friends and family."
_thabang_m posted:
"He thought he is above the law."
Meanwhile, others convinced of his involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder want him to pay for what he allegedly did:
KhumaloElsie asked:
"Why are we fed with family issues trying to distract our focus on Senzo Meyiwa's case?"
PeterM78479 wrote:
"Senzo is working overtime; his real killer will be behind bars soon."
SKOSANACS taunted:
"Murderer!"
