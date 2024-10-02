Chicco Twala distanced himself from the Senzo Meyiwa case, stating that only those in the house, including his son Longwe Twala and Kelly Khumalo, know who killed the footballer

Senzo Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus in 2014 while visiting Kelly, and the case has seen years of speculation, with some fans alleging Chicco used his influence to protect those present

Social media reacted sceptically to Chicco's video, questioning his involvement despite his claim of not being there

Chicco Twala is trying to distance himself from the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa story. The legendary producer recently said that the people who were in the house knew who killed the footballer a decade ago.

Chicco Twala has alleged that his son and Kelly Khumalo know what happened to Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @MDNnews

Chicco Twala makes damning allegations about Senzo's killer

Chicco Twala was roped into the Senzo Meyiwa case because of the evidence that indicated that Kelly Khumalo called him first soon after the soccer star's death. Fans have speculated that he used his connections to ensure the people in the house stayed out of prison.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @_mashesha, the star said only the people who were in the house on 26 October 2014, including his son Longwe Twala and singer Kelly Khumalo, knew who killed Senzo Meyiwa. He said:

"Look, if there’s someone who is going to jail for killing Senzo, it’s either it will be Kelly or my son, not me. I don’t know who killed Senzo

"How would I know? I was not there. My son will know who killed Senzo, Kelly Khumalo will know who killed Senzo, all the people in the house will know who killed Senzo."

What you need to know about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Sonzo Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in October 2014

The murder case has been ongoing for several years, and many fans have called for Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala's arrest

The people who were in the house on the day of the murder have maintained that it was a robbery gone wrong

Fans react to Chicco Twala's statement

Social media users weighed in on the legendary musician's video. Many said that although he was not in the house, he knew what had happened to Senzo Meyiwa.

@Mrmoney115 said:

"The question you should have asked him is why did Kelly call him first of all the people?"

@simplitate1 wrote:

"I agree, it’s easier to target Chicco because he is famous. But the people inside the house know what happened, i hope they are put on trail one day and we hear the truth."

@sxavata wrote:

"The guy think we can believe him after what Brenda went through under his leadership."

@AmosOupa4 added:

"I don't buy this nonsense talk from this man."

