Senzo Mchunu confirmed that police are close to making arrests in the Lusikisiki mass shooting case

18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on two homesteads in Ngobozana village, in the Eastern Cape

Police have already taken one person in for questioning and have the names of those responsible for the shooting

Senzo Mchunu and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed one person was questioned and the Lusikisiki shooters were close to being caught. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/ @Yfm(X).

EASTERN CAPE - The perpetrators behind the Lusikisiki mass shooting have nowhere to hide.

That’s the promise Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has made to Ngobozana villagers, saying that police now had the names and surnames of those responsible for the mass shootings.

18 people were tragically killed when gunmen opened fire on two homesteads in the Lusikisiki area. 15 of the victims were women, and the youngest person killed was a 14-year-old boy. All the victims were related.

The motive for the shooting is still not known, but police have been working tirelessly to find the killers.

Mchnunu says residents can sleep peacefully

Speaking to the area's villagers during a special visit alongside National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Mchunu told residents they could have peace of mind once more.

"I heard you were afraid to sleep at night because you fear another attack. But you can start sleeping peacefully now because we know the attackers' names and surnames.

“They have nowhere to hide. If they see police, they must just lie down or else we will make them lie down," he said.

Police take suspect in for questioning

General Masemola also confirmed that police had apprehended a person of interest who they had taken in for questioning.

The individual is believed to be a resident of the area but was apprehended in another town.

President Ramaphosa vows justice for Lusikisiki victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that those responsible for the Lusikisiki mass shooting will be dealt with.

The president also extended his condolences to the families of the 18 people killed, Briefly News reported.

Ramaphosa said the crime would not go unpunished, adding that he was united in grief with the residents.

