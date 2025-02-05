Gogo Maweni Threatens Legal Action After Tol Ass Mo Calls Her a Murderer: “I Hope You Have Money”
- Gogo Maweni wants to get back at Tol Ass Mo for referring to her as a murderer
- The controversial sangoma threatened to sue Mo and it's clear she won't take his comments lying down
- This comes after Maweni was released on bail amid her assault trial and suspicion of involvement in several murder cases
Yoh, what has Tol Ass Mo gotten himself into? The comedian is catching heat left and right over the comments he made about Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni, and it's not looking good for him.
Gogo Maweni responds to Tol Ass Mo
The apparent feud between Tol Ass Mo and fellow sangomas, Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni, is heating up, and it appears the comedian might catch a case.
He made some rather unsavoury comments about the ladies during his interview on Podcast and Chill, and one of them, Gogo Maweni, plans to get him for his money after he called her a murderer.
This was over his comment saying he wouldn't refer to Maweni as a doctor and that "murderer Maweni" was a better fit, alluding to the sangoma's alleged murder investigation:
"Murder Maweni, let's call her that, a bloody murderer. It's my turn now."
Responding to Mo's comment in her Instagram story, Gogo Maweni said she hopes the comedian has money, hinting at potentially taking him to court:
"I hope you have money, dude, 'cause now it's my turn."
This adds to the brewing tension between the two after the once-cancelled comedian claimed that Maweni's ancestors were punishing her for all the wrong she had done, and now, his words have come back to bite him.
Tol Ass Mo apologises to Gogo Skhotheni
The controversial comedian took back his comments about Gogo Skhotheni and her late son after he was called out on social media.
Briefly News reported on Mo's claims that both Maweni and Skhotheni put their sickly kids' lives on the line by using muti while pregnant with them.
After being blasted by Skhotheni, her husband and their supporters, Mo issued an apology to the famous sangoma:
"To anyone I may have hurt, please know that it was never my intention. I appreciate the opportunity to learn and do better. It's my 39th Birthday, but I will not celebrate it until @gogo_skhotheni forgives me."
Gogo Skhotheni rejects Tol Ass Mo's apology
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gogo Skhotheni's reaction to Tol Ass Mo's apology.
She rejected his message, saying that he knew what he was doing when he attacked her and her late son.
Source: Briefly News
