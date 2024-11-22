Popular traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni and her husband, Monde Shange, are allegedly back together.

The on-and-off couple allegedly has been posting each other on social media to make things official

Although they have not made an official announcement, fans noted that they have publicly acknowledged one another.

Monde Shange and Gogo Skhotheni have allegedly gotten back together after months of separation.

Gogo Skhotheni and Monde Shange are said to be back together. Image: @gogoskhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni and her husband rekindle romance

TshisaLIVE reported that famous South African traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni and her husband Monde Shange had allegedly gotten back together.

Their on-and-off relationship has been hit with rumours of abuse, among other things. A fan noticed that Monde recently posted a picture of him and Gogo Skhotheni.

The news publication quite a source saying the loss of their son might have brought them closer: “Them patching things up was evident. I mean, they had just lost their kid. They have been encouraging each other in their trying times to get through the loss.”

The publication also quoted another close friend saying, “These guys have been through patches in their on-and-off relationship over the years, but they love one another too much.”

How long have Skhotheni and Monde been together since divorce announcement?

News of the couple making amends is nothing new. In April, months after their divorce announcement, reports suggested they did not finish signing the papers.

"Our relationship was tempted a lot. We had nearly filed for divorce, but God carried us through it. It has not been easy," Skhotheni told TshisaLIVE at the time.

A mature breakup

Earlier this year, Skhotheni announced that she and Monde had separated, and they had been apart for months at the time. She said people thought she was dating somebody, but that was not the case.

“Maybe because our break-upwas a matured one,” she wrote.

Gogo Skhotheni's face card leaves fans gushing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni served face in her recent social media posts.

Fans could not get enough of her beauty, so they gushed over her, saying she looked stunning.

Source: Briefly News