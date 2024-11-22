Teko Modise and Koketso have allegedly split after three years of marriage, with both reportedly deleting each other's pictures from social media

Koketso has dropped the Modise surname, and Teko has moved out of their Johannesburg home,

The couple, who share a two-year-old child, is said to be co-parenting well despite their separation

Retired football legend Teko Modise has allegedly parted ways with his beautiful wife Koketso. The couple, who tied the knot a few years ago, have reportedly deleted each other's pictures on social media.

Former Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise and his wife Koketso have allegedly parted ways. Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images and @kokieberry/ Instagram

Teko Modise and Koketso allegedly split

Another Mzansi celebrity marriage has allegedly bit the dust. Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Teko Modise is reported to be a single man again after calling it quits with his lovely wife, Koketso, three years after their marriage.

Those following the couple's journey know they always served couple goals with love-up pictures, romantic dates, and getaways. According to ZiMoja, sources close to the former couple revealed they have already deleted each other's photos from their social media timelines.

Per the post, Koketso dropped the Modise surname from her social media handles, and Teko moved out of their lush Johannesburg home.

"Koketso also dropped the Modise surname on social media after their separation and now uses a different handle on her socials."

Teko Modise and Koketso co-parenting well

The couple, who welcomed their baby two years ago, is reportedly co-parenting their baby after their split. Another source close to the two said they tried to save their marriage but decided to give up.

They are both living their best lives and focusing on their baby.

