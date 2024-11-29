Businessman Sbu Mpisane has addressed the media for the first time regarding his well-being following his divorce from his famous ex-wife, Shauwn Mkhize

The politician, known for being private, emphasised that since the divorce proceedings started, he has managed to navigate life and intends to continue doing so

The former couple recently finalised their divorce after being married for 33 years, although they separated back in 2018

Sbu Mpisane, the ex-husband of astute businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, revealed that he has managed to keep himself afloat since the divorce proceedings started and will continue to do so.

Sbu Mpisane said his piece

The media-shy businessman and politician spoke to Sunday World and said the following:

"I have survived from the inception of the divorce, and I still do. The final divorce settlement was in line with the constitution and laws of the country. However, our divorce papers were clear that our marriage was irreparable, based on the reasons known to her since she was the author of the divorce.”

Mpisane family ties

The former power couple finalised their divorce after 33 years of marriage. They have two children together, Andile Mpisane and Sbahle Mpisane. The latter is Sbu's child from a previous relationship; however, Shauwn regards her as her daughter due to their close bond. Affectionately known as MaMkhize, she has previously encouraged Sbahle to mend her relationship with her father.

What you need to know about Sbu Mpisane

Sbu Mpisane is a South African businessman turned politician who served as a metro police constable in Durban. He ventured into construction and became one of the country's wealthy business tycoons.

Sbu and Shauwn's divorce finalised after 33 years

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that the businesswoman and socialite is now officially a single woman. According to ZiMoja, the reality TV star and her estranged husband, Sbu Mpisane, a businessman, have signed their divorce papers, officially ending their 33-year marriage.

A source close to the ex-couple told the publication that their divorce dragged because Mam'Mkhize tried to keep all the assets and the things they had worked for together.

