Shauwn Mkhize told her daughter Sbahle Mpisane to fix her relationship with her father, Sbu Mpisane

This was said on the latest episode of the Showmax reality show Kwa Mam’ Mkhize Season 2

Mam'Mkhize noted that her divorce from Sbu Mpisane might have caused her children to drift apart from their father

Shauwn Mkhize asks Sbahle Mpisane to mend her relationship with her father. Image: @kwamammkhize, @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize told her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane, to work on her relationship with her father, Sbu Mpisane.

Shauwn Mkhize has a heart to heart with Sbahle

In the latest episode of the Showmax original reality show Kwa Mam’ Mkhize, Shauwn had a heartfelt conversation with her step-daughter Sbahle Mpisane and asked her to reach out to her father, Sbu Mpisane.

Sbu is the father of both Sbahle and Andile Mpisane. He and Shauwn Mkhize are divorced; however, they live in the same estate but in separate mansions.

“I’m asking you guys to fix your relationship with your father (Sbu Mpisane) because no child does not want to get along with their father. It has gone on for so long; it’s important for you guys to try to solve things.

"What happened happened between me and your father. There is absolutely no reason for you and Andile to be brought into that.”

Shauwn Mkhize speaks on her divorce

The Durban businesswoman noted that her divorce from Sbu Mpisane might have caused her children to drift apart from their father.

Shauwn said had she not filed for divorce, Sbahle and Andile might still have a relationship with Sbu Mpisane.

Shauwn assures Sbahle that she never kept her away from Sbu

Concluding their conversation, Shauwn Mkhize said she never wanted to keep Sbahle away from her father. Despite what people might say, that was never her intention.

“I know that people probably think I kept you away, but you know how much I always wanted you guys to have a relationship.”

