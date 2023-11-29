Fourth-time aunt, Sbahle Mpisane welcomed her new niece Messiah Shauwn

She posted on her timeline a picture of the family's new arrival alongside Andile and Tamia ready to assume mommy duties

Her three pictures left people swooning, admiring their beauty and complimenting Sbahle's maternal instincts

Fitness bunny and the princess of the Kwa MamMkhize throne, Sbahle Mpisane, welcomed the new addition, her niece Messiah Shauwn, to their royalty.

Sbahle Mpisane has shown off Andile and Tamia Mpisane's new baby, Messiah Shauwn. Images: @_creative_silver, @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane posts 1st pictures with new niece Messiah Shauwn

Sbahle took to her Instagram to celebrate the new arrival with three pictures where she is swaddling the bundle of joy in a black-themed mini photoshoot with her brother Andile, and his wife, Tamia.

She captioned the sweet post and said:

"Stepping into my role as the 'cool' aunt, let’s sun tan."

Check out the cute family portraits in the post below:

Instagrammers swoon over Sbahle and niece Messiah Shauwn's bonding pictures

Her followers couldn't help but praise Sbahle's love for the new baby girl, with some assuring her that she would make a good mother. Check out how she was complimented below:

mpilo_ngema_ asked:

"How come we never see you doing this for his other babies?"

leerhhlophe commented:

"@andilempisane10 You’re so lucky to be surrounded by such lovely women."

mpho_swandle added:

"Andile's kids are lucky to have a very humble, loving Auntie like you Sba."

jayem90210 educated:

"Beautiful mommy. I love how Zulu makes a distinction that Sbahle is also a mommy to them babies #Mamkhulu."

marlotheduchess observed:

"Lol the way daddy is obsessing over his mini-me, he can’t keep his eyes off her. His kids are so blessed to have such a loving Aunty and Glam Gran Shawn."

theeetraveller said:

"They have the coolest aunt."

muhle_thando2 commented:

"Eish sthandwa sami, that kid looks good on yah hey."

