Philanthropist TT Mbha and comedian Toll A$S Mo have reconciled after a hectic misunderstanding

The celebrity sangoma has voiced out his displeasure with Mbha on Podcast & Chill, claiming he failed him at his lowest after he was accused of r@pe

Mbha, in turn, reached out to Mo to squash their beef and even invited him to be the guest of honour at his upcoming annual Amatyma event

TT Mbha and Toll A$S Mo have kissed and made up after a misunderstanding. Images: @ttmbha, @tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

A-Lister and accomplished realtor TT Mbha has mended the fence between him and the sangoma, Toll A$S Mo.

Toll A$S Mo puts TT Mbha on blast on Podcast & Chill

Mo told MacG on his podcast that he was let down by Mbha when he was accused of assaulting his ex and model Lerato Moloi in 2014 but was cleared of the charges in 2022.

He said when he reached out to the philanthropist for support, he was let down by the reality TV star.

Mo claimed that he approached TT to feature him at the yearly Amatyma International Men's Day Wellness Experience but was put on bluetick:

"I said, 'let me come there and talk about real issues affecting men'." But TT never reverted.

TT Mbha squashes his beef with Toll A$S Mo with Amatyma Experience

Mbha told Briefly News that he was hurt by Mo's accusation, as he tried to reach out to him but failed before eventually having a chance to reconcile:

"I asked for us to have a sit down as brothers, break bread and smoke the peace pipe because we are both fathers after all."

"Not only did I forgive him, but I also invited him to the @amatyma_sa experience this coming Sunday as my special guest, because he was human enough to apologise to me and admit that he needs physical, mental and financial help to get back on his talented feet."

@amatyma shared this poster on its Instagram:

Prince Kaybee sends message of support to SA men

