MamMkhize has shown off for the first time her new grandchild, who is named after her, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane

The wealthy businesswoman has three other granddaughters, making the new arrival her fourth granddaughter

She penned a lengthy note with two adorable photos to welcome her birth, making her followers swoon over the little bundle of joy

MamMkhize left people swooning in a sweet note to welcome her new granddaughter, Messiah Shauwn. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize, one of the wealthiest socialites, has become richer with the birth of her new grandchild, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, by parents Andile and Tamia Mpisane.

The child is named after her grandmother and was born on 20 September. Her birth was kept under wraps, had a piece of her was shown off by the socialite for the first time on social media.

Shauwn Mkhize welcomes her new bundle of joy with sweet note and 2 pictures

MamMkhize posted on her Instagram two photos with the little one’s feet and captioned a sweet letter to her fourth grandchild:

"Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, My heart overflows with love and joy upon your arrival. You are a true gift to our family and a blessing indeed. A shining light, and a testament to the love that binds our family together.

"May your life be filled with endless possibilities, dear one. May each step you take be guided by strength, wisdom, and kindness. Umdeni Mawande️."

Check out her adorable post below:

Netizens react to MamMkhize’s 1st post of Messiah Shauwn

Her followers swooned over the post helping the new grandma welcome her little one to their rich family. Check out the comments below:

thenjiwepdlamini asked:

"How many kids does Tamia have now?"

ladydkhoza congratulated:

"Congratulations Siyakwamukela Baby Girl."

kgoshigadi_morufe confessed:

"I love the way you love your family MamKhize, welcome baby."

daughter_of_mamkhize wished:

"Happy 2 months baby Messiah."

mbali_mababes added:

"Babies bring so much joy to families."

pearlngobeni gushed:

"Ncwoooo tooo cute bakithi."

smomondia_goldi_bone said:

"We welcome our princess."

florence_simelane approved:

"I love the names. Welcome to the world little angel."

Musa Mseleku introduces his grandson Singabakho Mseleku for the first time

In a related Briefly News story, popular polygamist Musa Mseleku presented his new grandchild with his first son, Mpumelelo Mseleku and his second girlfriend, Tirelo Kale, to the world.

The cute picture of the baby boy looking at the mirror had people comparing who the bundle of joy resembled the most, with many swearing that he took after his mom.

