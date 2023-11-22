The Royal AM chairperson's wife, Tamia Mpisane, celebrated their baby girl Messiah as she turned two months old

Andile Mpisane's wife announced her baby's arrival three days ago on Instagram

Tamia also mentioned that she gave birth in September when she was in labour for two days

Andile and Tamia Mpisane's baby turned two months old. Image: @tamia_mpisane

The young Mpisane couple recently announced the arrival of their baby girl Messiah three days ago and now Tamia Mpisane celebrates their baby on Instagram.

Baby Messiah turns 2 months old

The proud mom of two and wife to Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane recently shared a cute picture and video post accompanied by a lengthy, heartfelt caption celebrating their baby girl Messiah, who turned two months old.

Tamia Mpisane shared that she gave birth to her second princess on Wednesday, 20 September 2023, where she also mentioned she was in labour for two days.

In the post that she shared on her Instagram page, she wrote:

"Yesterday marked the completion of two months since my baby was born. My earthly angel, you're growing at an astonishing pace. The tranquillity you bring into our lives is unparalleled. When I gaze into your eyes, I am confident of the existence of God. Despite my water breaking early and enduring two-day labour, I wouldn't alter a single detail.

"My love for you is boundless, my sweet girl; you embody everything I've ever prayed for. May God continue to watch over and protect your life. Here's a brief summary of our initial month with baby SJ. She's remarkably robust for a preterm baby."

See the post below:

Shauwn Mkhize welcomes her new bundle of joy with sweet note

Reality TV star and socialite Shauwn Mkhize posted two photos with the little one’s feet and captioned a sweet letter to her fourth grandchild:

"Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, my heart overflows with love and joy upon your arrival. You are a true gift to our family and a blessing indeed. A shining light and a testament to the love that binds our family together. "May your life be filled with endless possibilities, dear one. May each step you take be guided by strength, wisdom and kindness. Umdeni Mawande️."

See the post below:

