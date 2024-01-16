Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane has welcomed the newest addition to her growing family

Sbahle Mpisane is a proud owner of a male puppy named Bella Belz Mpisane who a white furry dog

Bella Belz Mpisane already has an Instagram account and in just a day, has already acquired 91 followers

Sbahle Mpisane has introduced her pet puppy, Bella Belz Mpisane, to the world. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane has a new baby. Taking to her Instagram account, Mpisane shared the wonderful news of having welcomed the newest addition to her growing family.

Sbahle shows off her new baby

Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane has introduced a male puppy named Bella Belz Mpisane, who is a white furry dog.

"I welcomed my #2024 with my handsome baby boy @bellabelz_mpisane. Call me Mumzie."

Sbahle shared two pictures of the two of them.

Bella Belz already has a following

Bella Belz Mpisane already has an Instagram account created by his mother and, in just a day, has already acquired 91 followers.

Bella's first post reads:

"I’m a Maltese breed, white coated, handsome, stubborn like mumzie bear but cheerful at heart. Lovely to meet y’all."

Mzansi welcomes Bella Bellz into the social media world

Commenting under Sbahle's post, this is what Mzansi said:

lindokuhle3547 said:

"I've never been this envious of a dog so much in my life."

thab.iso200 said:

"This year we should have a baby Sbahle."

39picturess shared:

"Yaasss Mamzozo."

sarahm01202 said:

"Ah man, I love dogs. He is cute."

tamiampisane said:

"This naughty boy!"

mosesmabule added:

"Miss you happy New Year."

tpmbele shared:

"He is so cute Mamzoe."

xolani3299 added:

"My favorite person."

Sbahle Mpisane opens up about car accident on Kwa Mam'Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sbahle Mpisane has gathered her strength and is ready to get candid about her car accident on Kwa Mam' Mkhize season two.

The star plans to open up about the crash that left her wheelchair-bound for many months. Sbahle received praise from viewers who saw her transitioning from a wheelchair to a moon boot.

She is also a very active gym enthusiast and often shares videos from her sessions.

