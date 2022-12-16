Shaun Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane shared a bonding moment on a yacht during their trip to Dubai

Sbahle posted the sizzling pictures with a motivational message on Instagram about the upcoming year

Social media users appreciated her words of wisdom, and they said they will be implementing it going forward

Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane share a pic from their Dubai trip. Image: @kwa_mammkhize and @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize and Sbahle Mpisane looked summertime fine in their swimsuits during the festive vacation.

People were shocked by how good Mamkhize looked next Sbahle who works out regularly.

On her post, Sbahle reflected on the year that is ending and gave MaMkhize a shout-out. She wrote:

"Happiness is mother and daughter time. Best friends forever from the heart."

The fitness influencer further added a lengthy message to her followers about the importance of manifesting and to vividly imagine goals.

Another great way to manifest what you want is by visulising it. 2023 is around the corner and I am here to challenge you to visualise it, be as detailed as possible whilst, have fun with it and see yourself living it already.

Images are a powerful way to create what you want because we are imaginative creatures. We don't think in words, we see images in our minds."

He proposed challenge encouraged was accepted by many netizens, and they said they will spend the rest of the year focussed on what they want to achieve in the next year.

See the Instagram post below:

@angeelmod write:

"Mother, where? Say hello to that hot girl for me. Good genes.❤️"

@sthembilengcc stated:

"Mother-daughter vacation I love this."

@magd_skandi mentioned:

"Noted thanks Sbahle looking absolutely stunning there with your mom."❤️"

@king_nandi_sa said:

"Mamkhize giving hot girl summer vibes."

@kheuchnda asked:

"Can you please post more pictures from there?"

@thusinompilo shared:

"I love this bond between the two of you. You are one remarkable woman."

@2mpholicious added"

"Beautiful, niyashisa."

@ntiyo_30 said:

"Powerful message, to God be the glory."

Shauwn Mkhize jets off to Dubai with her family to wrap up year: "The countdown has officially begun"

In another story, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize posted beautiful pictures showing herself, Sbahle Mpisane, Tamia Mpisane and her other family members having a great time on the yacht in Dubai.

She said she is grateful that everyone made it this far, saying it's been a year of learning, triumphs, tribulations and immense growth.

