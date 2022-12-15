JR and Tshepi Vundla left their fans on social media wondering if they got married after an Instagram snap

A lot of people have been rooting for them while they continued to serve couple goals with their beautiful family

Tshepi Vundla posted a picture that suggested their union has been officially legitimised in the eyes of the government and family

Tshepi Vundla and JR spark marriage rumours with a picture. Image: @tshepivundla

Idols SA judge and musician JR and his girlfriend and fashion stylist Tshepi Vundla seem to have taken their relationship to the next level.

The lovebirds have been together for a number of years and have two beautiful children together.

Tshepi posted an Instagram picture on Thursday, dressed in makoti attire and wearing a ring on her ring finger.

She captioned the image with a cow and ring emojis suggesting the musician paid lobola for her.

Celebrities and influencers who seem to be in the loop congratulated the couple on their union, but no one explicitly revealed what the couple was celebrating.

Fans were left to speculate if they were engaged or traditionally wedded.

@yonessalvv said:

"My couple. I love you guys so much. Congratulations friend.❤️"

@knaomin wrote:

"Congratulation again TV. So happy for you.❤️"

@bexxdoesitbetter added:

"Congratulations, love.❤️ Bless you and your family."

@mrsmome.m posted:

"Congratulations guys. Finally, uncle Jay. Well done, my brother.❤️"

@fcfortune mentioned:

"Congratulations Tshepi. May God grant you both serenity on your new journey."

@precioustheplanner said:

"Bathong guys! This is such beautiful news. So happy for you both. "

@thandomfundisi commented:

"Congratulations guys! You deserve all the happiness."

@katlegomogaladi wrote:

"Congratulations, may God continue blessing your beautiful union."

