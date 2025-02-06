Rethabile Khumalo was shattered thinking back to the tragedies that changed her life forever

In a heartbreaking post, the singer lamented her mom, Winnie Khumalo's tragic passing

She also recalled her terrifying poisoning ordeal, said to have been orchestrated by a close friend

Rethabile Khumalo spoke about being poisoned and losing her mom.

Rethabile Khumalo seemingly questioned God's plan after the rough few months she had had, with being poisoned and later losing her mother.

Rethabile Khumalo recalls horrific past seven months

Rethabile Khumalo has tried to keep a brave face after recently losing her mom, but it's clear that the loss is too much to bear.

Celebrated musician, Winnie Khumalo, tragically passed away on 7 January 2025 after a brief illness, leaving behind her beloved family and fans, and a daughter who is left to make sense of the tragedy.

The Islonda singer took to Instagram in a heartbreaking post questioning what she had done to deserve the pain she is going through:

"First, I was poisoned, now I lost my mom. Lord, what could I have done in this world?"

In the post, Rethabile also looked back at her poisoning incident back in June 2024, where it was revealed that a close friend did her dirty and left her to fight for her life in the hospital.

Rethabile Khumalo recalled her poisoning and her mother's death.

Winnie Khumalo celebrated at her memorial service

Family and peers gathered to pay their respects to Winnie Khumalo at her memorial service.

The Live My Life's sendoff was graced by several industry bigwigs, including Sello "Chicco" Twala and past collaborator, DJ Cleo.

Hosting the ceremony was Somizi Mhlongo, who shared some earth-shattering words with Winnie's family about dealing with their grief:

"Nothing will ever be the same again; don't force it. Christmas will not be the same; birthdays will not be the same, nothing is going to be okay. Remember, it's okay to mourn forever."

DJ Zinhle promises to support Rethabile Khumalo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Zinhle's powerful message as she vowed to continue supporting Winnie Khumalo's grieving daughter, Rethabile.

The ladies previously collaborated on Intombi Yo Muntu and their smash hit, Umlilo, which is one of the soundtracks for the PSL, and Zinhle said she wouldn't stop supporting Retha even after her mom's passing.

