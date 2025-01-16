Somizi Mhlongo recently hosted several celebs and loved ones at Winnie Khumalo's memorial service

The singer tragically lost her life after a short illness and was remembered by family and peers from the entertainment industry

Stars shared stories of their encounters with Winnie and shared some words with her grieving family

Somizi Mhlongo was among the stars at Winnie Khumalo's memorial service.

Winnie Khumalo's memorial service was a star-studded affair as celebs from all over the country gathered to pay their respects to the late singer.

Celebs gather for Winnie Khumalo's memorial

In the days following Winnie Khumalo's tragic passing, family, friends, and peers gathered at her memorial service to celebrate her life and legacy.

Stars gathered to pay their respects to Winnie Khumalo at her memorial service.

The Live My Life hitmaker lost her life on 7 January 2025 after battling an illness, and news of her passing triggered an outpouring of tributes from fans and industry mates alike.

One of the service program directors was Somizi Mhlongo, who shared some painful words with Winnie's family about living with grief:

"Nothing will ever be the same again; don't force it. They say time heals, time does not heal; it makes it better. Christmas will not be the same; birthdays will not be the same, nothing is going to be okay. Remember, it's okay to mourn forever."

Meanwhile, the likes of former minister Jeff Radebe and Sello "Chicco" Twala spoke of their last encounters with Winnie, which were just days before she died.

They both mentioned the singer appearing radiant and in good spirits with no sign of sickness.

According to TshisaLIVE, other celebs at the memorial included Kalawa Jazmee co-founder, Oskido as well as DJ Cleo and DJ Zinhle, who recently vowed to continue supporting Rethabile.

Rethabile Khumalo breaks silence after mother's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rethabile Khumalo finally breaking her silence after her mother, Winnie, passed away.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared a heart-wrenching tribute and was flooded with prayers and comforting words from fans and followers:

beritaafrosoul said:

"My condolences, sis. May her soul rest in peace. And may God shower you and your family with strength and comfort."

