Rethabile Khumalo has previewed a new song, but her promotion for the song left peeps scratching their heads

Khumalo recorded a video of her singing her song Islonda, and she had tears running down her cheeks

Mzansi people on social media were unimpressed by this rollout and said she was being dramatic

Rethabile Khumalo has a new song she just released, but netizens are puzzled by her promo video.

Rethabile Khumalo had a funny way of promoting her upcoming song, but people were not impressed. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Rethabile previews new song

Singer Rethabile Khumalo has just dropped her latest song, Islonda, on all streaming platforms. To promote the song, she recorded a video of herself with tears running down her cheeks and lip-syncing the song.

Rethabile went through a traumatic ordeal of being poisoned by a so-called friend of hers. She was admitted to the hospital more than once and was left to fight for her life.

@MDNnewss posted the video with the caption:

Mzansi calls Rethabile dramatic

Commenting on the video, netizens were left scratching their heads, saying Rethabile was being overly dramatic.

@LungaMlali said:

"Being dramatic is a thing of hers."

@Martin33711306 said:

"Nice song 🎵 👌"

@MoMadibi claimed:

"This girl has been going through a lot. Her life seems to be a string of bad luck."

@MaryMarayah asked:

"Are those tears AI?"

@AramineMusic praised:

"God is good. More grace."

@Mz_Carter__said:

"The tears are drying up on their own? The make-up must be good. Happy she’s back and I good health."

@Unexpressed0 asked:

"Manje, why is she crying, or she's trying to manipulate us."

Her fans, on the other hand, are loving it:

joymahla gushed:

"😍😍🔥Keep doing what you do best mama."

atisang_phelan stated:

"I love this song🥹❤️❤️❤️"

mama.kathando exclaimed:

"I've been waiting for this song neh!"

Rethabile Khumalo on being poisoned by a friend

In similar news from Briefly News, Rethabile Khumalo divulged her traumatic experience of being poisoned by a close friend.

The Ntyilo Ntyilo singer said she has moved on and left it all to God. Mzansi has been very supportive of Rethabile and is happy to see her recovering and back on social media.

