Rethabile Khumalo recently opened up about being poisoned by a close acquaintance

The Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker said she has moved on from the incident and left it all to God

Mzansi has been very supportive of Rethabile and is happy to see her recovering and back on social media

Rethabile Khumalo is leaving everything to God after surviving a poisoning incident.

Rethabile Khumalo says she wants to move on from the poisoning incident and says God will deal with the person who threatened her life.

Rethabile Khumalo speaks on poisoning incident

Just over a month since Rethabile Khumalo's life was nearly cut short by a friend, the singer is back on social media and promoting her music.

Briefly News reported that the Umlilo hitmaker was poisoned by a close friend and was fighting for her life in hospital, even undergoing several surgeries.

Now back on social media, promoting her music and showing off stunning selfies, the singer apparently doesn't want to talk more about the life-threatening incident.

According to Fakaza News, Rethabile wants to leave it behind and focus on her loved ones and healing journey:

"I want to leave it behind, whatever happened should be a lesson to everyone. I am not opening any case but focusing on pushing the song I dropped. God will deal with that woman.

"I will not go into detail. I have my baby boy, and all I do is for him. From now on, I will pay attention to everyone and be extra careful."

Mzansi shows love Rethabile Khumalo

Since her hospitalisation, fans and peers rallied behind Rethabile and sent her heartfelt messages:

therealayola said:

"Get well soon, sweetheart."

_happysimelane wrote:

"Good to see you, baby. We thank God for your life."

merriam204 suggested:

"My beautiful babe. Please stay away from jealous friends. Your mom must be your only friend."

joyrukanza was relieved:

"Good to see you, ma. You look amazing."

goddess_boohleigh_sa responded:

"Thank God you have recovered. Your little angel needs you, he knows you have a purpose to live for."

