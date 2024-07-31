Lerato Kganyago recently revealed that there's another female DJ that doesn't like her

The radio personality says she was told in confidence about her drama with the DJ, which she didn't know about

Mzansi is playing the guessing game on who it could be, with some convinced they know who it could be

Lerato Kganyago addressed her alleged beef with another female DJ. Images: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Haibo, apparently there's some drama brewing in the music industry after Lerato Kganyago revealed that there's another female DJ who can't stand her.

Lerato Kganyago opens up about alleged beef

Lerato Khanyago recently opened a can of worms when she spoke about the alleged animosity between herself and another female DJ.

In several Instagram story posts, LKG said she found out from a promoter that they wanted to book her for a show but couldn't because of her feud with the other woman, who Lerato failed to name.

Furthermore, the Miss South Africa judge claimed that this wasn't the first time she heard of this, which was a shock because she and the woman have always been cordial towards each other:

"Me and this person have been cool forever. And I know there are people who create beef in their heads and start believing it, but why act cool with me?"

Lerato asked for advice on approaching the matter, whether confrontation or playing dumb, noting that it also affected her livelihood. Twitter (X) user MDN News shared recordings from Lerato's posts:

Mzansi weighs in on Lerato Kganyago's story

Netizens are racking their brains trying to figure out who LKG could be talking about, while some are convinced they know who:

louisvv11 said:

"DJ Zinhle and not getting along with people, we know."

KingGontse28 speculated:

"It can only be DJ Zinhle; she is so pretentious. The second one on my list is Pearl Thusi because they are both fighting for Zinhle's acceptance and affection."

SkizoGp1 wrote:

"I suspect Phindi Gule from Yfm."

MsiziMbovu suspected:

"I think it's Dbn Gogo. After Lerato posted these stories, Dbn Gogo posted Bonang, and I think she was shading LKG 'cause they say she is 'Bonang lite.'"

irl_mash posted:

"Wow, Dj Zintle has an issue with everyone."

Cllr012 claimed:

"Lamiez."

Dumi Mkokstad addresses Big Zulu beef

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Dumi Mkokstad's statement after his viral clash with Big Zulu.

The musicians were involved in a heated argument, which resulted in Big Zulu hurling insults at Dumi and later apologising for losing his temper.

Source: Briefly News