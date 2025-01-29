Controversial Sangoma Gogo Maweni Gives Back to Former Prison Mates Post-bail Release
- Gogo Maweni has been enjoying her freedom since her release from prison and decided to do a good deed
- She shared a video shopping for her former prison mates, with whom she shared special memories
- Her kind gesture warmed many fans' hearts as many continue to rally behind her following her conviction
Gogo Maweni says being in prison helped her meet some incredible women, and she wanted to do something special for them.
Gogo Maweni helps pregnant prison mates
Gogo Maweni is finally out after being released on bail and is using her freedom to spread some good vibes.
The famous sangoma shared a video of herself shopping for her fellow pregnant prison mates, saying she wanted to do something special for them after the time they shared:
"I met incredible women with amazing stories…I will forever cherish them in my heart."
The ladies were spoiled with baby essentials, from clothes to food, and Gogo Maweni also sent a shout-out to the Sun City prison wardens for their work:
"I’d also like to take a moment to publicly recognize the wardens working in Sun City prison, for their exceptional work. Their dedication, love and unwavering commitment to excellence truly shone through, exceeding all expectations and making a significant impact on the women."
Here's what fans said about Gogo Maweni's kind gesture
Netizens sang Gogo Maweni's praises and blessed her kind heart:
mariethbasin said:
"Dr. Maweni is incredibly kind and compassionate, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need."
_miss_zahmakhanya wrote:
"You have a beautiful heart of gold. God and your ancestors sent you there for a reason."
palesa8179 showed love to Gogo Maweni:
"You can't lose because you look for a lesson in every situation. We love you, Queen."
parbieparbiana posted:
"Your heart, mama. I always tell people that you're such a sweet soul."
gugulethu_precious_mahlangu added:
"God bless you, gogo, they can never make me hate you."
Gogo Maweni to write a book
In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed Gogo Maweni's plans to write a tell-all book.
This comes after she was released from prison, and her eagerness showed that her book was a must-read.
