A little boy in a TikTok video went viral after showing people how much he believes in God

The kid was deep in the Word of God in a post featuring all of his classmates, whose heads were also bowed down in prayer

The clip of the little kid passionate religious praise amassed thousands of thanks on social media

A boy in a TikTok video showed people his passion for Jesus Christ. The kid took charge of a prayer session without a moment's hesitation.

A child who prayed passionately in a TikTok video went viral. Image: Binti Malu / Pexels

Source: TikTok

The video of the kid during praise and worship received 1.8 million views. The little boy in the clip posted on 13 January 2026 became an overnight viral sensation.

In a post shared on TikTok by @mogalane123, a little boy was passionately praying with other kids. The kid led them in a spirited prayer as he asked for the safety of the students and teachers. The kid even said amen, but he continued his long prayer. Some of his peers looked just as invested in his prayer with their eyes shut and hands raised toward the heavens. Watch the TikTok video of the praying boy below:

South Africa jokes about praying child

Many people thought that the kid was adorable for passionately praying to God. Religious viewers thought it was good to see a child embracing God at a young age. PsychologyToday reports that studies showed that prayer can decrease negative feelings such as anxiety. Prayer also requires brain power in the form of language and inner speech, memory and decision-making. The effort to connect to a higher power stimulates meaning and hope, all important for a healthy psychology.

Praying can have psychological effects. Image: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Source: UGC

Read people's comments about the little boy praying below:

SheIsGrowing was touched by the praying child:

"Non-believer me would have laughed. Believe me is touched and wish the Holy Spirit attacks me like this 🙌🏽"

JUST_SHAWN noted the kid did not stop at amen:

"I thought the amen was to end the prayer, but he was just catching his breath."

Dr.Thato appreciated the child for praying:

"But jokes aside, he is powerful. Some parents don't pray for their kids, he stands in the gap for bana ba bang le teachers.🙏"

✨cloudyyO💕 appreciated the child's praying ways:

"Felt the prayer…it’s nice seeing kids this age believing in God💕"

Ike gushed over the praying boy:

"Right after 'matshidiso, ' the holy spirit kicked in! 🙏"

Margaret was moved by the Godly kid:

"Amen and amen I receive joy let the lord protect you my angel 🥰."

