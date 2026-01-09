South African Mom Shares SASSA Grant Shopping Vlog with Daughter in TikTok Video
- A doting mom, depending on a government grant, showed people her shopping day on the day she received the money
- The mother of one child posted a TikTok video shopping with her daughter
- Online users commented on the video of the purchases the small family made with a social grant
South Africans were gushing over the mother and child who were happy to receive the state grant. The video of the mother and her daughter made rounds on the short-form video platform TikTok.
The video of the woman showing the impact of a SASSA grant amassed thousands of likes. The video, which included her young daughter, received many comments
In a video on TikTok, a loving mother @mommy_to_azania captioned a video detailing that she was in a grocery store with her daughter after receiving a SASSA grant. The lady was with her daughter, who was using a small trolley and was happy to pick out everything they were going to buy. The kid was delighted is she picked out necessities, milk, porridge, as well as some treats, including Lays chips. Watch the video of the mother and daughter shopping and read people's comments:
South Africa touched by child on SASSA grant
Many people were happy to see the little girl having fun at the grocery store. The clip highlighted the benefit of SASSA grants. In 2025, the South African government spent R267 billion on social grants. Children in need of a SASSA grant receive R550 per month for basics.
Online users were gushing over the mother-daughter duo. Other moms related to the mom's vlog of her happy child. Read the comments below:
ALVIN wished the small family well:
"Happy new year family...always love gu♥♥"
mother of peace encouraged the little girl:
"😂Yessss wena girl."
FuniLee🇿🇦 said:
"My little ones bought donuts and Chelsea buns and juice with theirs🤣 they helped each other push the tiny trolley."
Kamo Maikeco also shared about her child:
"My son o 2years he doesn't want Nido 😢😢 he only want perlagon 😭 since ke e reka e dutsi hela."
Charlene cheered for the adorable:
"Ngoku💃💃yesss gal💸"
deborahheading was moved by the little girl:
"🥰She's soooo pretty 💞"
Sotyato Inga Mbuzikazi joked about this kid, eager to go shopping:
"Heee I am sure she will even buy the whole store."
Zee🌸 declared:
"I love this child ❤️"
Priscilla Dichaba joked:
"Keja chelete yaka mama (I am spending my money mom.)"
Andries Chauke applauded the mom:
'At least wena you used it for your child outside here, some girls ba dlala Di cards ka yona you deserve an award 🏆we love you miss mom."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za