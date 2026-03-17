South Africans were disappointed in a group of young boys who went viral for a new challenge

A video of the high schoolers smoking the contents of a fire extinguisher caused outrage on social media

The Joburg Emergency Management Services condemned the trend and called on young children to be more health-conscious

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A video of kids smoking a fire extinguisher went viral. Image: Jeffrey Coolidge

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has cautioned school children against a new trend called chuffing after a video of a group of high school boys went viral for smoking the contents of a fire extinguisher.

According to Eyewitness News, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that inhaling carbon dioxide from extinguishers can cause health complications, including seizures and pneumonia, and could even lead to death. He said Joburg EMS’s Public Education Unit is ready to educate learners at schools and communities. He called on communities and schools to invite the Public Education Unir which will educate learners about fire safety educational programmes.

Video of chuffing goes viral

In the video, which has caused outrage, a group of high school boys is seen standing around a fire extinguisher with a shortened hose. One of them presses the nozzle, and a learner takes a pull. Another learner encourages them to take a pull, and they take turns smoking the contents of the fire extinguisher. Another learner joins and inhales a few times.

Click on the link to view the video.

Netizens condemn the trend

South Africans in the comment section of the video posted by @CityofJoburgEMS X account were disappointed.

Moongoddess was stunned.

“These kids are already addicted to something at such a young age. I never thought that I would see someone smoking a fire extinguisher.”

Mbuso P Siera remarked:

“Our young boys are addicted. They are now smoking anything since they cannot afford the drugs sold outside the school premises.”

Bru Kate added:

“Imagine thinking this is cool.”

Some doubted that the boys were inhaling the contents of the fire extinguisher.

JustZuluNotYellow said:

“I think they are hiding a vape in their hands or something. Either way, this is dangerous to put out there because other kids may be watching.”

Didier Peinke observed:

“I see this fire extinguisher is not active; it will destroy his mouth. It likely is an empty container that they added substances to, but I agree that it is dangerous.”

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Source: Briefly News