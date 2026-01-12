Global site navigation

TikTok Video Exposes Tensions Between Taxi Drivers and E-Hailing Services in South Africa
TikTok Video Exposes Tensions Between Taxi Drivers and E-Hailing Services in South Africa

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video highlighted the tensions between taxi drivers and people operating with e-hailing services
  • The clip showed a moment of high tension when an Uber driver clashed with several taxi drivers
  • The video shared on TikTok included a woman who did her best standing up to men who were trying to rough up an e-hailing driver

People got to see how intense the competition between e-hailing drivers and taxis can get. The video posted on 10 January 2026 highlighted the problem that results in violence against e-hailing drivers.

E-hailing driver gets into heated exchange with taxi drivers
An e-hailing driver got into a heated exchange with taxi drivers. Image: Pexels
Source: UGC

The video shared on tiktok received more than 100,000 likes as it showed the harsh reality of the transport business. The video also amassed thousands of comments from people who shared thoughts on the dangerous situation.

In a video on TikTok, @newsnexussa shared of taxi drivers who were harassing an e-hailing driver. The woman who was recording was yelling at taxi drivers for trying to cause harm to people for the sake of R100. The driver was in a heated interaction with a group of alleged taxi drivers who were pursuing him. The woman in the video continued trying to stand up for the e-hailing driver who was being targeted. Watch the video of the driver in a heated confrontation by clicking here.

South Africans slam taxi drivers

Many people commented that taxi drivers had no right to try and control the mode of transport people use. Many people are provided with the woman in the video who stood up for the e-hailing driver who was in danger.

South Africa criticses taxi drivers
South Africa criticises taxi drivers for being prone to violence. Image: Le Minh
Source: UGC

Maculuve 7 said:

"Hero of the month, 1 guy fighting 5 taxi drivers 😂"

mandoza wrote:

"As Uber drivers, I think we should help each other when you see someone in this situation #enough is enough bafethu."

zandzibar01 wondered:

"Why can't people use the transport of their choice? my money, my choice."

Zeekay said:

"Uber drivers should have a group. When this happens, they call each other and come to assist, like what taxi drivers do, kunyiwe once!"

Pablo said:

"Taxi association knows their business is dying, that's why they are doing this!!! Instead of adapting and evolving."

Winty winty ❤️‍🔥❤️ added:

"Most times they take us from home to taxi rank so I don't understand why they are fighting 🤞🏾..... A taxi will never take you from home, after 20hr00 taxis are not available in certain places. We need this Uber."

Other Briefly News stories about ehailing

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

