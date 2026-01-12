A TikTok video highlighted the tensions between taxi drivers and people operating with e-hailing services

The clip showed a moment of high tension when an Uber driver clashed with several taxi drivers

The video shared on TikTok included a woman who did her best standing up to men who were trying to rough up an e-hailing driver

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

People got to see how intense the competition between e-hailing drivers and taxis can get. The video posted on 10 January 2026 highlighted the problem that results in violence against e-hailing drivers.

An e-hailing driver got into a heated exchange with taxi drivers. Image: Pexels

Source: UGC

The video shared on tiktok received more than 100,000 likes as it showed the harsh reality of the transport business. The video also amassed thousands of comments from people who shared thoughts on the dangerous situation.

In a video on TikTok, @newsnexussa shared of taxi drivers who were harassing an e-hailing driver. The woman who was recording was yelling at taxi drivers for trying to cause harm to people for the sake of R100. The driver was in a heated interaction with a group of alleged taxi drivers who were pursuing him. The woman in the video continued trying to stand up for the e-hailing driver who was being targeted. Watch the video of the driver in a heated confrontation by clicking here.

South Africans slam taxi drivers

Many people commented that taxi drivers had no right to try and control the mode of transport people use. Many people are provided with the woman in the video who stood up for the e-hailing driver who was in danger.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa criticises taxi drivers for being prone to violence. Image: Le Minh

Source: UGC

Maculuve 7 said:

"Hero of the month, 1 guy fighting 5 taxi drivers 😂"

mandoza wrote:

"As Uber drivers, I think we should help each other when you see someone in this situation #enough is enough bafethu."

zandzibar01 wondered:

"Why can't people use the transport of their choice? my money, my choice."

Zeekay said:

"Uber drivers should have a group. When this happens, they call each other and come to assist, like what taxi drivers do, kunyiwe once!"

Pablo said:

"Taxi association knows their business is dying, that's why they are doing this!!! Instead of adapting and evolving."

Winty winty ❤️‍🔥❤️ added:

"Most times they take us from home to taxi rank so I don't understand why they are fighting 🤞🏾..... A taxi will never take you from home, after 20hr00 taxis are not available in certain places. We need this Uber."

Other Briefly News stories about ehailing

Source: Briefly News