A KwaMashu taxi rank came alive when a man turned a long wait into a show, singing one of Usher’s g reatest hits

A TikTokker captured the man's performance, showing people nodding and smiling as the clip went viral

Mzansi praised the man’s energy and creativity, amazed at how he simply turned the taxi rank into a stage

A KwaMashu taxi rank in KwaZulu-Natal came alive on Tuesday when a man decided to turn a long taxi wait into a surprise performance that had commuters smiling.

A man turns heads at a KwaMashu taxi rank as he belts Usher’s Confessions Part II. Images: @mambuthu

Source: TikTok

Passengers had been sitting in the taxi for an extended period of time when the man decided to treat them to a spectacle that no one saw coming. The man grabbed the attention of commuters with his rendition of Usher’s hit song Confessions Part II. What made it even more captivating was his energy as he clapped, swayed, and threw in moves that brought the song to life.

The combination of his energy and the familiarity of the classic R&B track made it impossible for, even the passengers of the opposite taxi to look away. The clip had since gone viral and received over 24 thousand likes and more than one thousand comments.

In a TikTok video, posted by TikTokker @mambuthu on 13 January 2026, viewers could see passengers taking the performance with smiles, while others could not resist recording their own videos of the man.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users can’t get enough of performance

Social media users were quick to praise the performance. Many commented on how the man reminded them that even everyday spaces like taxi ranks can become entertainment stages.

@Ntukza_Ntwana said:

"How is everyone minding their own business while there is so much entertainment?😂🔥"

@Remotely Lesego Rachel 👩🏽‍💻 highlighted:

"Started like it’s Michael Jackson but really it’s just Usher? Aah!😭"

@54321797 commented:

"The struggle of having to act like you don’t care because if you look entertained or make eye contact you will have to pay. 😭"

@WandzMbongwa said:

"Does Usher know that he’s performing at the rank?"

@Dali commented:

"I’d sing with him. 🤣"

@Zimele Phakathi highlighted:

"Usher was found shaking."

@❄️snowy❄️ said:

"First it was MJ then it was Usher. What a combo!"

@Lionel commented:

"Sometimes I miss public transport for these free concerts."

@According_to_Venotede said:

"😭I'm so jealous, this never happens when I take taxis 🌝"

@sphenimabaso noted:

"A free Usher concert at the beginning of the year, you guys are blessed 🤣."

TikTok user @mambuthu recorded the viral moment while waiting for the taxi to get full. Image: @mambuthu

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News