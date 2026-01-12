A Cape Town woman recorded two men stopping traffic to help a family of ducks

The clip shows the mother, father, and their tiny ducklings making their way across the road

South Africans praised the heartwarming moment, saying only in Mzansi would people pause their day to help animals in need

A woman on the left and two gentlemen on a road are helping ducks cross the road. Images: @carlysuthy

A woman from Cape Town shared a heartwarming video of two men who stopped traffic on a busy roundabout to help a family of ducks cross the road safely. The clip was posted on 10 January 2026, and it quickly went viral, getting almost 5,000 reactions from viewers who were touched by the kind gesture. The video shows the two gentlemen standing in the middle of a road, making sure the ducks could make it across without getting hurt by passing cars.

The baby ducks look very small and young, making the crossing even more dangerous without help. The kind strangers made sure every single duckling got across.

The video got South Africans talking about how special moments like these are. Many people agreed with the woman's caption, where she shared how much she loves Mzansi as well as how only in SA would you see kind people like these. The busy roundabout is known for having heavy traffic, which made the men's actions even more important in keeping the duck family safe from harm.

The clip has reminded many viewers that despite the challenges the country faces, there are still people who care enough to pause what they're doing and show kindness to those who need it.

Mzansi applauds the heroes

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @carlysuthy's clip, stating:

@🔱_jardine wrote:

"That was needed. If anybody knows that roundabout... It's very busy."

@motaung_wa_hlalele_✨ joked:

"For my ducks 🦆 to be in the row like this in 2026..."

@debbie gushed:

"Best place... People are so kind and caring ❤🙏🏻"

@winlee said:

"To these heroes 🤗Thank you, gentlemen."

@yanga_khathithi commented:

"Just a normal outing with the family.❤️"

@lee082020 added:

"We drove past these guys shortly after this, further down... Sunny day in Cape Town for a walk."

@tasleemdolf295 stated:

"Now that is something I love to see ❤"

@happiness🍂 shared:

"Beautiful... I think we should all do this. I remember driving in Stellenbosch and saw a small tortoise crossing the road. We stopped the car and helped him. I actually wanted to take him, but my friend thought he belonged to someone around the area and should leave him."

@nolusindiso_fumile wrote:

"I always think about that guy in America who was hit by a car while helping them to cross the road."

Two men on a road in Cape Town. Images: @carlysuthy

