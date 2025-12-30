A local businesswoman shared her journey from selling food at a taxi rank to becoming an entrepreneur

Her TikTok story highlighted sacrifice, independence, and perseverance during extremely difficult times

The viral transformation resonated with many South Africans who are still pushing despite setbacks

What began as survival eventually turned into growth, reminding people that humble beginnings don’t define the ending.

The image on the left showed a woman sitting down, smiling. Image: @makhumaloh_1

A South African businesswoman opened up about her powerful journey from hardship to success after sharing her story online. The photos were posted by @makhumaloh_1 on 19 November 2025, showing her transformation from selling food at a taxi rank in 2022 to thriving as an entrepreneur in 2025. She revealed that during her toughest days, she had to put her degree under her mattress, swallow her pride, and work just to afford necessities. At one point, she even cut her hair bald because she did not want to ask her partner for money for hair.

Many graduates in South Africa face similar realities, where qualifications do not immediately translate into employment. Rising unemployment has forced many people to hustle in informal spaces just to survive. For women, especially, the pressure to remain independent while raising children adds another layer of difficulty. Her story reflects how dignity, resilience, and perseverance often come before success. Today, she is an entrepreneur distributing skincare products and describes herself as being in her answered prayer era.

From survival mode to success

User @makhumaloh_1's story spread because it reflected a reality many people live but do not openly share. Her honesty about struggling while watching former classmates progress with careers, cars, studies, and marriages struck a nerve. The vulnerability in her words felt earned rather than glamorous. It resonated with those still in survival mode, holding onto hope.

People responded with admiration and deep respect for her resilience. Many felt encouraged by her refusal to undermine selling, acknowledging both good and bad days. The story became a reminder that progress looks different for everyone.

The picture on the left showed her old picture from 2022, selling at a taxi rank. Image: @makhumaloh_1

Here’s what Mzansi said

MoAnonymous00 wrote:

“You see, that man you couldn't bother ne, he should never bother you for nix either!”

Sakhile Ntshangase wrote:

“(Cut my hair because I didn’t want to keep bothering my man) – Bio says Mom and Wife, more blessings to you and yours, Mrs.”

DMorningStarWithAyandaSithole wrote:

“And here you are thriving and successful. 🥹 Little did we know how hard you worked for it all 🙏”

Bowen wrote:

“Whatever the hustle, do it; we don't take note of people. Eyes on God.”

Zetadame wrote:

“Our natural hair is beautiful, wear it as God made it, you won't spend a cent.”

sifisos_khumalo wrote:

“Ingane yakh will be proud of you. 🥺 One day. Translation: Your child will be proud of you one day.”

LauMbaradza wrote:

“I love this for you. I had a degree under the mattress period, too, and I, too, can attest to the goodness of God. In my answered prayers era, too. God is good indeed!”

Tlou🇿🇦 wrote:

“Bathong mami. 🥰🔥”

Check out the TikTok video below:

