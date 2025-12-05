Man Advises Entrepreneurs on Getting Products Into Shoprite
- A man told people how they could become a retailer at South Africa's largest supermarket
- The man posted a TikTok video sharing information for entrepreneurs with dreams of supplying major retailers
- The video the man shared inspired many people who raved about the useful plug he revealed
South Africa was impressed by a man's helpful video. The content creator told people the steps to take to become stocked at Shoprite, Boxer, Pick 'n Pay and most stores.
The video of the man explaining how simple it is to become a supplier went viral. Many commented on his video, raving about the nuggets of wisdom he shared.
In a TikTok video, @lebomarketing shared that to take the first step toward becoming a stocker at Shoprite, there is a website to register on GS1 to get a barcode for all store products. Once approved, the products need to be uploaded so that each one has a unique barcode. Securing a barcode costs a one-off fee of R170 for one product or R7,899 for a thousand products, with a renewal fee of R4,528.
South African stunned by man's business tip
Many people were in awe of the man @lebomarketing's useful video. Business owners raved that he was doing well for sharing the information. Watch the video of the man explaining how to get a barcode for products.
Silver admired the man's TikTok video:
"If everyone were as honest as you. Some people will just make you sign just so you can find out you have to pay later."
KeaMara appreciated the man's help:
"I've been looking for this for so long, thank you sir."
NegasNagast gushed about the informative video:
"You are doing well, brother, for us who know nothing. Keep it up."
Mandlazi WaseMtuba commented:
"Wow, that was very informative, Bengithi Sishaya Ezika Matewu."
Morris wrote:
"Eyi my bro, you always have good info and thank you very much for that."
AuntyHazel added:
"I don't have a business selling products, but this is top-notch 👌. Thank you, my brother 🙏"
Miss T wa paws commented:
"Very true Bhuti, I used to do it at my previous work, which is supplying Clicks, Dischem, Shoprite, etc."
Simamiso Mthethwa applauded the man's content:
"I love you, my brother. Your information is much appreciated."
AuntyHazel was inspired:
The Hustling Couple 🌸 was delighted by the man's video:
"I don't regret following you at all 🙌🏽,thank you for this valuable info 👌🏾"
