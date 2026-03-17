Parliament has officially taken a decision to lay criminal charges against forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan

O’Sullivan is in hot water with Parliament after he walked out of hearings during questioning and for sending a threatening message

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to Parliament's decision, with some questioning the reason why

Parliament has laid criminal charges against Paul O’Sullivan and referred the matter to the Hawks. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade covering the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament has officially laid charges against Paul O’Sullivan following his recent appearances before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The forensic investigator recently appeared before the committee in Cape Town, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

While he did eventually conclude his testimony, which was split across several appearances, his conduct during one of his appearances and during Cedric Nkabinde’s testimony upset Members of Parliament.

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Parliament lays criminal charges against O’Sullivan

On Monday, 17 March 2026, Parliament’s legal advisor confirmed that criminal charges were laid against O’Sullivan.

Andile Tetyana explained that the case was opened at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday, 12 March 2026. Tetyana also confirmed that the matters were referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), which is also known as the Hawks, for further investigation.

“Importantly, the referral of these cases to the Hawks makes it clear that the acts by Mr O’Sullivan, in respect of Mr Nkabinde and the walkout, have been classified as national priority offences,” Tetyana said.

Why is O’Sullivan in hot water?

The forensic investigator got on the bad side of Parliamentarians when he walked out of proceedings on 26 February 2026.

O’Sullivan left while Advocate Bongiwe Mkhize was still questioning him, before Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane formally released him. He has also been charged following a threatening message he sent to Nkabinde, the Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Police.

Nkabinde appeared before the Committee in November 2025, and alleged that O’Sullivan captured the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and was part of a group working against former Acting National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane.

Cedric Nkabinde received a threatening text from Paul O'Sullivan during his testimony in November 2025. Image: @JustSecuCluster

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Parliament’s decision

Social media users weighed in on Parliament’s decision, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some questioned why charges were laid, while others welcomed the news.

Sbusiso Bokoloshe said:

“At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that they still asked him to investigate the case.”

Nene Madlokovu Sindi agreed:

“He is the one who will be the investigator.”

Anunnaki Peace asked:

“What are the charges?”

Boysey Gumede said:

“They have finally connected the dots. Let them catch him if they can.”

KingZinga Vwapulai Malire stated:

“That’s what I like about Ad Hoc, it can lay charges unlike a Commission.”

Mhola Queens suggested:

“Sullivan knows all their secrets. This will be withdrawn very fast.”

Dumisani Bongoza agreed:

“The case will be withdrawn soon because Paul will reveal all their secrets.”

Ta Mooki Avumile Jnr stated:

“Criminals laying criminal charges against a criminal.”

O'Sullivan justifies his walkout from proceedings

Briefly News reported that O’Sullivan discussed why he walked out of Parliament and shared his thoughts about whether he was wrong.

The uMkhonto weSizwe' Party's Siboniso Nomvalo criticised O'Sullivan's conduct, saying that he belonged in jail.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC), also discussed O'Sullivan's conduct in Parliament.

Source: Briefly News