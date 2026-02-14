A teacher from Mpumalanga was apprehended by the South African Police Service for a horrific murder

The police were called to the scene where the woman was found in a pool of blood, and the circumstances of the incident were under investigation

Netizens were happy that the police arrested the man, but were shaken that he had allegedly killed the woman

ELUKWATINI, MPUMALANGA — A man from Elukwatini in Mpumalanga was arrested on 14 February 2026 for the murder of a woman.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) posted on Facebook that the 56-year-old suspect, who is a teacher, was arrested after the police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning. There, they found a brutal and bloody scene of murder and attempted murder.

Mpumalanga teacher arrested for murder

The police found a 22-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to her foot. She revealed that her mother’s male friend allegedly shot her. She also added that her mother was shot. The police entered the house and found the 45-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood. She was declared dead on the scene. The suspect was found in the house and was arrested. The survivor was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she was treated. The suspect, meanwhile, was charged with murder and attempted murder. He is expected to appear before the Albert Luthuli Magistrates’ Court.

Netizens react to gruesome murder

Sentiments of concern were mixed with feelings of gratitude for the police's arrest of the suspect when netizens discussed the incident.

Zenande Ntanga Mngcele said:

“There is something wrong with relationships these days. I’m not an expert, but I think that people should go back to the old ways of responding to relationship problems.”

Meshack Wa Hlungs was concerned:

“If he didn’t avoid relationship school, he’d know better that if things don’t go your way, you leave without violence or hurting anyone. Men, let’s learn to put everything behind us and walk away.”

Sohobose Nikwanto’s comment was brief but congratulatory:

“Well done, SAPS.”

Christopher September shared a theory:

“Male bestie was tired of being friend-zoned.”

Riana Pieterse said:

“May he rot in jail. Condolences to the family and friends.”

