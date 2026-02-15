South Africans were disgusted after a man from Limpopo was arrested for allegedly raping a minor

The man, who is the minor’s stepfather, reportedly violated her on numerous occasions before he was eventually arrested

Calls for the mother to face consequences increased as netizens were furious that she did not report her husband for allegedly taking advantage of his stepchild

STEILOOP, LIMPOPO —The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a man in Steiloop, Limpopo, for allegedly repeatedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

According to the SAPS, which posted on its South African Police Service Facebook page, the incident happened in the Gilead police precinct. The victim told her mother on 12 February 2026 that her stepfather allegedly raped her on numerous occasions beginning on 27 December 2025. He also allegedly raped her on 31 January 2026. Although the mother knew, she was allegedly terrified of reporting her husband to the police.

Relative reports alleged rapist stepfather

One of the victim’s relatives was informed of the sexual abuse, and the relative took action. A case was opened, and the police launched an investigation. The suspect was found at his house on 14 February and was arrested and charged with rape. He is expected to appear before the Gilead Periodical Court on 16 February.

South Africans are angry with the mother

Netizens were unimpressed that the mother did not initially report her husband to the police. Some discussed the case.

South Africans demanded that the mother face the music for her silence. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Alta Marais said:

“Mothers who know and do not do anything should also take some responsibility. Was she scared? Be more scared of what happens to you if you don’t protect your children.”

Lydia Sekete was livid.

“Some mothers. How do you choose a man over your child?”

Koketso Ya Kgotso fumed:

“The mother should also be arrested as she was defeating the ends of justice by not reporting her husband to the police.”

Natasha Charlton was in disbelief.

“Scared? She’s an accomplice and should also be prosecuted!”

Siyasanga Dili asked:

“Was she scared, or did she not want to lose the privileges from that man?”

Tshoana Violet Dineo pointed out:

“I cannot choose a man over my child. Besides, I’ll deal with him before reporting him.”

