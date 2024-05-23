A 42-year-old Zimbabwean man accused of raping his girlfriend's eight-year-old daughter was denied bail by the Atteridgeville magistrate's court

The alleged incident occurred while the mother was at work, leaving the children in the man's care

The case has been postponed for transfer to the regional court

A 42-year-old Zimbabwean man accused of raping his girlfriend's eight-year-old daughter was denied bail by the Atteridgeville magistrate's court. Images: Stock

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, a Zimbabwean man urged the Atteridgeville magistrate's court to grant him bail because he is the family breadwinner.

However, the 42-year-old man was denied bail.

Reports noted he was accused of raping his girlfriend’s eight-year-old daughter.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The suspect lived with the girlfriend

The accused, who had been living with the girl’s mother at the Phomolong informal settlement, faces severe charges following an alleged incident that took place on 27 April.

Prosecutor Belinda Williamson opposed the bail application, emphasizing the severity of the alleged crime.

The court case

The accused was arrested the following day when he returned from work.

He denied committing the offence in court and requested bail through his legal representative because he was the family’s breadwinner and needed to provide for them.

The court sided with the prosecution and denied bail to the accused.

The case was postponed to Thursday for transfer to the regional court, where further legal proceedings will continue.

The denial of bail underscores the severe nature of the allegations and the court's commitment to ensuring justice in such grave matters.

Mother left her children with boyfriend

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the events unfolded when the girl's mother left for work, leaving her two children, the eight-year-old victim and her five-year-old sibling, in the care of the accused, who was scheduled to work a night shift.

The younger sibling went to the toilet while the children were watching TV in the sitting room.

During this time, the accused allegedly called the eight-year-old to his room and raped her.

“When the younger child returned to the sitting room and could not find the victim, she called out for her. It is alleged that the father responded from the room and told the younger girl that the victim had gone to the shops."

Upon returning home from work and finding the accused had left for his night shift, the younger child informed the mother that the accused had lied about the victim’s whereabouts.

The mother confronted her daughter, who then alleged that the man had raped her and had been doing so repeatedly.

The mother immediately took the child to the police station to report the matter.

Gauteng mom begs court not to jail husband found guilty of raping daughter

Briefly News initially reported that a 53-year-old man has been given a sentence of 18 years for raping his step-daughter over five years.

The sexual assault of the young girl began when she was seven years old, and her stepfather used the Bible to keep her quiet.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the man admitted to raping his step-daughter from 2010 to 2015, and the young girl was seven years old when the sexual assault began and only stopped when she was 12.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News