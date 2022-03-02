A 53-year-old man has been given a sentence of 18 years for raping his step-daughter over a period of five years

The sexual assault of the young girl began when she was seven years old and her step-father used the Bible to keep her quiet

The child's mother asked the court not to send the man to jail and South Africans feel that she should also be arrested for choosing money over her child

ROODEPOORT - The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man from Gauteng to 18 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter.

This is despite the child's mother pleading with the court not to send him to prison. The sentence was handed down on Monday, 28 February.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the man admitted to raping his step-daughter from 2010 to 2015 and the young girl was seven years old when the sexual assault began and only stopped when she was 12, according to News24.

Phindi Mjonondwane, the NPA's spokesperson says the man used the Bible to justify the grooming of his step-daughter. He also ensured the little girl's silence by making her promise not to tell anyone about what was going on.

"This happened until his daughter was old enough to understand that her father had violated her," Mjonondwane said.

Mother asks the court not to send her child's rapist to jail

According to TimesLIVE, the convicted man attempted to mitigate a lesser sentence and asked several witnesses to testify on his behalf, including the child's mother. The mother said that she did not want the accused to go to prison because her financial situation will get worse.

Mjonondwane says they met with a psychologist as a family and agreed that the convicted man would pay towards the child's university fee in exchange for him not going to prison, however, he would still be under correctional supervision as his sentencing option.

The court rejected the woman's plea.

South Africans share their thoughts about the woman's plea

@Thato7Mk said:

"Family members who protect perpetrators are the reason why most cases of abuse end up not being prosecuted and the culprit walks scot-free to carry on with the abuse ."

@Ndzotho2 said:

"That dude's pockets must be deep, he's probably a sole provider of that family, it raises eyebrows that there are women who stand with the perpetrator instead of their children in such circumstances ."

@TEARSJR said:

"This shows when a child reporting such to mothers some were just putting it under the carpet, how many are victimsshe must be arrested too."

@Tebbbie said:

"That woman needs to be investigated and even charged."

@Vusi_Masemola said:

"Husband over child... Liver ya basadi is maximum..."

