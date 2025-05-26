South Africans were relieved when a pastor from Edenburg in the Free State was given two life sentences for rapoing his 12-year-old stepdaughter for three years

The man started raping the victim in 2019 shen her mother worked night shifts and continued until 2022

She informed her mother, and she opened a case against him, and South Africans clapped for the man's sentence

A pastor was given life imprisonment.

EDENBURG, FREE STATE — The Edenburg Regional court sentenced an Edenburg, Free State pastor to two life terms on 23 May 2025for raping a minor multiple times for three years. South Africans celebrated the sentence.

Rapist pastor sentenced to life

According to the South African olice DService, the victim's mother opened a case in 2022 after her daughter told her that the pastor, who was her stepfather raped her repeatedly.

He raped the victim from 2019 when she was nine years-old to 2022. These incidents happened when her mother worked night shifts and stayed with the pastor. The victim told her father, who opened a case of rape in 2022.

The police arrested the pastor, and three years after his arrest, he was found guilty of two counts of rapew and one count of sexual assault. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the two rape counts and received a five-year sentence for sexual assault. The pastor will serve the sentences concurrently. He was also declared unfit to carry a licensed firearm.

A Free State court sentenced a pastor for rape.

Rapists sentenced in 2024 and 2025

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on the South African Police Service's Facebook post saluted the police officer who investigated the case for the work done to apprehend the rapist.

Hilton Barber asked:

"Now wouldn't it be nice if the sentences could be served consecutively and not concurrently?"

Mogomotsi Letebele said:

"Well done to the investigating officer and prosecutor."

"Job well done, Sergeant. We need more of you. There must be a way of dealing with the so-called cold cases."

Rams Mangope said:

"Excellent. Well done, Sergeant. You ensured that this sex pest imposter is going where his character belongs."

Khanyisile Maseko said:

"Give this man a rank."

