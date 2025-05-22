Serial Rapist from Mamelodi Sentenced to Over 400 Years in Pretoria

A 39-year-old serial rapist from Mamelodi in Pretoria has been sentenced to over 400 years' in prison

The man allegedly broke into numerous houses, robbed his victims, and raped the women while threatening them with various weapons

Doctor Nkurube Maruma was sentenced on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, in the Pretoria High Court

A 39-year-old man from Mamelodi in Pretoria North has been jailed for over 400 years. Doctor Nkurube Maruma was sentenced on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, in the Pretoria High Court.

Maruma pleaded with the court to take his upbringing into consideration. Image: allanswart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rapist sentenced

Maruma received 491 years for rape and 15 counts of housebreakings and robberies with aggravated circumstances and other related charges. The court stated that the sentences will run concurrently with his life sentence. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

According to the Citizen, Maruma pleaded with the court to take his upbringing into consideration. The court dismissed his request and stated that he was 26 years old when he started breaking the law.

The court stated that Maruma was fully aware of his actions and showed no remorse during the trial. Maruma allegedly mocked and laughed at the victims during their testimonies. He said that he was bewitched.

What did Maruma do?

Maruma committed the offences between 2017 and 2022. He also committed the offences in 2017 and 2018 in Limpopo, where he initially lived. When he moved to Pretoria, he continued his unlawful actions until he was arrested.

It is believed that Maruma broke into 15 houses during this period and raped different woman including a 15-year-old girl. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in front of her mother after breaking into their house.

He was arrested in August 2022 after he robbed and raped another victim. The neighbour of the victim stopped the police who were patrolling and reported the incident. Maruma was later spotted by police and arrested.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren, applauded the prosecutor for his hard work and dedication.

“This landmark sentence sends a powerful message that crimes of gender-based violence (GBV) will be met with the full might of the law.

It reflects the NPA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for victims, holding perpetrators accountable, and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society,” she said.

What you need to know about rape cases in SA

The South African Police Service revealed that the police arrested almost 4000 suspects for rape and attempted rape for four months.

The South African Police Service in Limppo arrested a man who allegedly lured his victims on facebook and raped them.

The South Afrian Police Service launched a manhunt for a 58 year-old suspect who allegedly raped a primary school learner.

A scholar transport driver in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the rape of a young girl.

Advocacy organisation, Not in My Name, has slammed the incident where the seven year-old child was raped at Berview College.

Bergview College learner raped

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that a seven year-old learner from Bergview College in the Eastern Cape was raped allegedly on the school premises in October 2024. Her parents contacted the school and informed them about the incident.

The school, however, reportedly refused to cooperate and did not report the matter to the Department of Education. The department closed the school down.

