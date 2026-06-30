Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae spoke to the media about an arrest made in Bloemfontein on 30 June 2026

Letsoha-Mathae noted that 28 foreign nationals, including Ethiopians and Nigerians, were found at a guesthouse

The Premier noted that the husband of a senior politician in the Free State was implicated in the matter and was taken into custody

The husband of a Free State politician has been arrested after foreign nationals were found hiding at a guesthouse. Image: Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae has confirmed that the husband of a prominent local politician has been arrested.

The man, who is a Nigerian national, was arrested following the discovery of 28 foreign nationals at a guest house in Bloemfontein. Letsoha-Mathae confirmed the news to journalists at the scene in Bloemfontein on 30 June 2026.

The arrest comes as protests are being held across the country over the presence of illegal immigrants in the country. The demonstrations are being led by March and March, which has given undocumented foreigners a deadline to leave South Africa.

Politician's husband arrested at guesthouse

Speaking to reporters, the premier said that the arrested man is a Nigerian citizen who is legally in South Africa and has a family with the politician in question.

The politician is a senior figure within the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, and the guest house where the foreign nationals were found belongs to her. No charges had been formally laid against the husband at the time of Letsoha-Mathae's media briefing, though he remained in police custody.

Where are the foreign nationals from?

According to the premier, authorities discovered 28 individuals from various countries at the property. Among those present were nationals identified as Ethiopian and Nigerian.

The premier also indicated that some of those found at the guest house were not in possession of valid documentation, raising questions about their immigration status. It is understood that they had been at the property for the past week, though it is unclear whether they were booked in or just hiding there.

The premier also stated that the foreign nationals didn't leave the property at any stage, and only interacted with the owner's husband, who came to bring them food.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News