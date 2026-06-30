Free State Politician’s Husband Arrested After Police Find 28 Foreign Nationals Hiding at Guesthouse
- Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae spoke to the media about an arrest made in Bloemfontein on 30 June 2026
- Letsoha-Mathae noted that 28 foreign nationals, including Ethiopians and Nigerians, were found at a guesthouse
- The Premier noted that the husband of a senior politician in the Free State was implicated in the matter and was taken into custody
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
BLOEMFONTEIN - Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae has confirmed that the husband of a prominent local politician has been arrested.
The man, who is a Nigerian national, was arrested following the discovery of 28 foreign nationals at a guest house in Bloemfontein. Letsoha-Mathae confirmed the news to journalists at the scene in Bloemfontein on 30 June 2026.
Jacobs labels PA an ANC cheerleader while explaining decision to rejoin DA, SA debates his criticism
The arrest comes as protests are being held across the country over the presence of illegal immigrants in the country. The demonstrations are being led by March and March, which has given undocumented foreigners a deadline to leave South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Politician's husband arrested at guesthouse
Speaking to reporters, the premier said that the arrested man is a Nigerian citizen who is legally in South Africa and has a family with the politician in question.
The politician is a senior figure within the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, and the guest house where the foreign nationals were found belongs to her. No charges had been formally laid against the husband at the time of Letsoha-Mathae's media briefing, though he remained in police custody.
Where are the foreign nationals from?
According to the premier, authorities discovered 28 individuals from various countries at the property. Among those present were nationals identified as Ethiopian and Nigerian.
The premier also indicated that some of those found at the guest house were not in possession of valid documentation, raising questions about their immigration status. It is understood that they had been at the property for the past week, though it is unclear whether they were booked in or just hiding there.
The premier also stated that the foreign nationals didn't leave the property at any stage, and only interacted with the owner's husband, who came to bring them food.
*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za