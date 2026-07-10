Imogen Mashazi and Kemi Behari have broken their silence after they were granted R50,000 bail each after appearing in Germiston Magistrate's Court

The Former Ekurhuleni City Manager and suspended Legal Head have since broken their silence about the allegations against them

The pair, along with suspended Human Resources Head Linda Gxasheka, are accused of shielding Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi

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Kemi Behari and Imogen Mashazi have spoken out after they were granted bail. Image: Cylia Motsoeneng﻿ (Facebook)/ @southafricandly (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Imogen Mashazi and Kemi Behari have spoken out after being granted bail, with both officials rejecting the corruption and fraud charges levelled against them.

Mashazi, the Former Ekurhuleni City Manager and Behari, the suspended Legal Risk Services Head, recently appeared in the Germiston Magistrate's Court, where each was granted R50,000 bail. The pair were appearing alongside suspended Human Resources Head Linda Gxasheka and suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Speaking to eNCA reporter Pule Letshwiti-Jones after her court appearance, Mashazi said she did not believe the state had built a sufficiently strong case against her. Behari went further, claiming that the charges were fabricated and that the matter amounted to a deliberate setup.

Why did the four individuals appear in court?

The four accused face charges of corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice. Prosecutors allege that the officials acted to shield and advance Commissioner Mkhwanazi's career within the EMPD, despite an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report that had recommended strict disciplinary action against him over separate fraud and corruption allegations.

The charges stem from evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission, which examined conduct within the Ekurhuleni Metro administration. Police have also indicated that more arrests could follow.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi claims he is being targeted

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi claimed that the criminal charges against him were a politically motivated attempt to hinder his bid for a new post.

As allegations of fraud and corruption emerge, Mkhwanazi's defiance raises questions about the integrity of leadership roles in South Africa’s policing system, leaving the public divided on his future.

Source: Briefly News