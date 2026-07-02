A cabin crew member looked back on a 14-year journey filled with career growth and life-changing moments

The reel mixed funny memories, major milestones and encounters from years spent in aviation

Mzansi connected with the emotional story and shared their own memories from the industry and beyond

Immanuel Makuse began his aviation career at the age of 25. Image: Immanuel Tappie Makuse

Source: Facebook

A 14-year journey in the skies has left social media users feeling nostalgic after cabin crew member Immanuel Makuse shared a reel looking back on his aviation career and personal milestones.

The Instagram video, posted on 8 June 2026, takes followers through his journey from joining Mango at age 25 to building a family while staying connected to the aviation world. From career highlights and celebrity encounters, to funny memories and deeply personal moments, Immanuel's photo reel became an emotional rollercoaster.

"25 years old, that's when I started my aviation journey at a local carrier called Mango."

Makuse joked about his fashion choices and reflected on the people he crossed paths with during his years in aviation. He shared memorable moments from his early years, including taking his mother on her first trip.

"One of my fondest memories was taking my mom to Cape Town for the first time. I'll never forget that day."

The reel shifted into a more emotional space as Makuse shared moments involving his late mother, his wife and their growing family. Near the end of the clip, he reflected on returning to aviation and becoming a father.

"Genuinely wish my mother was here to witness this journey."

The journey included seeing familiar faces, meeting his wife, and the death of his mother. Image: @Immanuel Makuse/Instagram/Facebook

Source: UGC

Requirements to become a cabin crew member

According to FlyFOFA aviation school, Cabin crew members, also known as flight attendants, are responsible for keeping passengers safe and comfortable during flights. Their duties include welcoming passengers, helping them find seats, serving food and drinks, sharing flight information and handling emergencies when needed.

The career offers opportunities to travel, meet different people and work in an exciting environment. After completing training, practical assessments and passing the SACAA exam, candidates receive a cabin crew licence recognised in South Africa and internationally. This can improve employment opportunities with local airlines and may help when applying to international airlines.

Basic requirements include a Grade 12 or NQF Level 4 qualification, a valid Class 4 medical certificate, being between 18 and 40 years old, English proficiency and the ability to swim with a life jacket (can be taught).

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi gets nostalgic

People shared their own aviation memories with Immanuel and remembered the good old days fondly, while others became intrigued by the career. This is what Mzansi had to say on Immanuel's page:

Roxanne_booysen said:

"Great memories 🧡✈️"

Mosse_south_lukhele wrote:

"Oh Man I Love This @immanuel_makuse This Is So Inspirational Bro, For The Love Of Being In The Sky🔥🔥🔥"

Thapppie joked:

"Immanuel, thanks for posting. Mango still owes me a cent. 😂😂😂"

Janicelevodiaw6 added:

"Comair was the best 😢"

mgavu said:

"❤️❤️❤️ the gwara gwara 😂😂 ahh the good old days buddy"

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Source: Briefly News