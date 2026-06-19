A solo traveller has captured the internet's attention after detailing a chaotic border crossing during her epic transcontinental journey. Instagram user @jackykarwathova, a budget traveller and digital nomad living in Phoenix, Arizona, is on an ambitious mission to visit every country in the world. As part of this quest, she embarked on a five-month overland trip from Kenya to South Africa, relying strictly on public transportation.

A solo female traveller has shared the chaotic reality of navigating African borders via public transit. Image: @jackykarwathova

Source: Instagram

The traveller’s journey, however, took a hectic turn upon reaching the Mozambican border. She detailed her intense border experience on 18 June 2026, after running into a language barrier. As the only foreigner at the crossing, she struggled to communicate because nobody around her spoke English.

Experiencing travel hiccups at the border

The creator, Instagram user @jackykarwathova, teased that the intense border standoff wasn’t even the wildest part of her trip. After navigating a string of stressful hiccups, including forgetting her passport behind at the bus office, she ultimately made it safely to her destination, Vilanculos. To her delight, the stressful journey ended on a high note when she was pampered and upgraded upon arrival

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Social media users welcomed the solo traveller to Mozambique, excited that after everything she faced on her journey, she was happy with her vacation destination, Vilanculos.

User @habeebmukasa commented:

"Border crossings are the most exciting part of African travel 😂

User @roaming.with.rachel joked:

"What a journey! The universe was like, 'we put her through enough, let's give her a little reward for all that she's earned it'😂🔥."

User @macleod_kim added:

"Look at you with all the followers! I have to get signed up for your postcard!"

User @domingosmilagremz said:

"Welcome to Mozambique. One of the most bureaucratic countries to get into."

User @traveknowledge shared:

"So good girl 👧."

User @brendashiko asked:

"For someone whose love language is letters ( & mail) and travelling, this just made me smile. How can I apply?"

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Source: Briefly News