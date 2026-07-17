Outdoor adventure account @wheretheyexplore shared a video reviewing Stilbaai campsite Stille Waters, a private riverside spot just outside Rosenborg

The family camping trip video showed six private sites, each with river access, a wood-fired hot tub, braai area, power and its own ablutions

South Africans in the comments were eager to visit, with some already asking about prices and pet-friendly fencing

The campsite is found just outside KZN. Image: @wheretheyexplore

Source: Instagram

A South African family camping account just made it a lot harder to keep a local secret. The outdoor adventure page @wheretheyexplore posted a reel on 16 July 2026, pulling back the curtain on a Western Cape campsite they have clearly been reluctant to share with anyone.

The campsite is called Stille Waters, located just outside Rosenborg, roughly an hour's drive from Cape Town. The video follows the family through a full day outdoors: brewing coffee on a riverbank, setting up their off-road trailer beneath towering rocky cliffs, and ending the evening around a braai as the sun disappeared behind the mountains.

What makes Stille Waters stand out, according to the family, is how it strips away all the frustrating parts of camping while keeping everything people actually love about it. Each of the six private, fully grassed sites comes with its own ablution facilities, a wood-fired hot tub, a braai area, power and even a fridge.

"It's like someone took all the annoying parts out of camping and left all the good stuff."

What Stille Waters Offers Campers

River views and direct river access come standard across all six sites. Guests can take their morning coffee down to the water's edge and sit on the rocks, or simply listen to the sound of flowing water from their campsite. There is also a 4x4 trail on the property, though visitors are asked to request permission before heading out. The campsite is pet friendly.

The family loved it enough to return twice within three months. As they put it, the daily rhythm there is simple: swim, hike, hot tub, braai, repeat.

Why Camping is Good For You

Camping is more than sleeping outdoors, it helps you learn new skills, reconnect with nature, spend time with loved ones and meet new people. It can boost your mood, reduce stress, improve sleep, keep you active and help kids build confidence. Plus, it’s an affordable way to escape screens and discover new places.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Hidden Gem

South Africans in the comments wasted no time responding to the video on the exploration page:

@oost.theo said:

"Best 🙌"

@dreagu.tattoo wrote:

"That looks incredible ❤️"

@ian_active noted:

"It's a nice place if you want to get out for the weekend but don't want to travel far."

More Briefly News Stories on Camping

A group of Mpumalanga men’s camping trip went viral as South Africans admired their bond, outdoor adventure and fun-filled getaway, with many asking when they could join the crew.

Two Durban friends died during a camping trip after a gas heater inside their tent released deadly carbon monoxide, highlighting the hidden dangers of using heating equipment in enclosed spaces.

A Pretoria learner from Hoërskool Waterkloof died unexpectedly during a camping trip, leaving the school community heartbroken as questions around the tragedy continue to be investigated.

Source: Briefly News