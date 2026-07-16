Mary Greens, a herpetologist, was filmed unexpectedly interacting with a snake during a demonstration while onlookers kept their distance

She used a long metal hook and a cloth sack to contain the reptile with calm, practised precision after being taken by surprise

Viewers online were blown away by her composure and skill in a situation most people would run from

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Mary Greens, a woman wildlife handler, stopped everyone in their tracks. The footage of her handling a live snake circulated online on 14 July 2026.

A snake expert maintained her composure after a cobra appeared out of nowhere. Image: Mary Greens

Source: Facebook

In the video, Greens is dressed in a full ranger uniform, complete with a cap, cargo pants and hiking boots, working methodically on a grassy lawn at what appears to be an outdoor lodge or ranger station. She wrote that she had to stay calm after her audience told her there was a cobra at her feet.

Snake expert handles cobra

Snake handling is genuinely dangerous work, as shown by Mary Greene. The stakes are real, and the consequences of a wrong move can be severe. That reality is not lost on the people who watched the video. Watch the moment Mary Greens takes on the snake in front of a stunned crowd:

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Viewers concerned by cobra encounter

People who watched the clip on Facebook were equal parts impressed and cautious in their praise. The video is a reminder that behind every safe snake removal is a skilled professional doing a job most people would never dare to attempt. Read the comments below:

@Paul Wells said:

"Well done! Please be careful! A man at the Transvaal snake park was killed when a snouted cobra bit his leg during a demonstration."

@Eversten Cars wrote:

"Snake was just looking for a way home."

@Lunonga Tolopa Kayamba shared:

"Staying calm is the key. I have had two encounters in my life, both times, I calmly stood to give way to the snakes crossing."

@Danny Danny added:

"It's because you speak the same language."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

The alarming escape of over 800 snakes from a flooded breeding facility in Hengzhou village, China, following the devastation caused by Typhoon Maysak.

An American's startling encounters with venomous snakes shortly after relocating to Zimbabwe, including a black mamba and a python nesting in her new home.

A video featuring a Cape Cobra playing dead in Montagu, Western Cape, astonished wildlife enthusiasts due to the rarity of this behaviour in the species.

Source: Briefly News