A South African TikToker @justkara_za shared the full cost breakdown of her seven-day birthday trip to Thailand

She spent roughly R12 500 on flights, R20 000 on two hotels and around R2 000 on transport

South African viewers took to the comments to share their own Thailand travel tips, stories and budget comparisons

Karabo detailed the cost of her Thai trip. Image: @justkara_za/Instagram

Source: UGC

A South African woman known on TikTok as @justkara_za settled the debate for anyone wondering whether Thailand is truly a holiday for broke travellers. She posted a detailed cost breakdown of her seven-day birthday trip on 6 July 2026, and it quickly got people talking.

She booked her Emirates flights directly, which came to around R12 477 per person. As a first-time international traveller, she chose to avoid third-party booking sites, preferring to deal with the airline directly to avoid any hiccups.

How Much She Spent on Hotels and Transport

For accommodation, she split her stay between two hotels. The first four nights were at the Nature Hotel in Patong, where a deluxe partial sea view room cost R8 019 in total. The final three nights were at the Naihan Hotel, a pricier but more peaceful option that set her back R12 007. She chose Patong for its central location but wanted to wind down somewhere quieter for the second half of her trip.

Transport came to roughly R2 000, though she admitted it ran higher than expected after using the Grab app, which charged around 200 Baht per ride. She later switched to a different option where prices could be negotiated. Her top tip was to use scooter taxis, which she said were far more affordable.

For activities, she did the Phi Phi Island tour at approximately R1 700 per person. Food, she said, was the least of her worries, with markets and convenience stores like 7-Eleven offering plenty of budget-friendly options across the country.

Top Thailand destinations to explore

According to travel blog, TravelLikeAnna, Thailand offers a mix of affordable travel, welcoming locals, incredible food and breathtaking landscapes. Top picks include Bangkok and Chiang Mai for first-time visitors, Khao Yai and Khao Sok for nature lovers, the Similan Islands for beaches, Ko Tao for diving, and Sukhothai for historic ruins. October and November are ideal months to visit, while Phuket may not suit every traveller.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Weighs In on the Thailand Budget

The comments section on her page filled up fast, with viewers sharing their own experiences and asking follow-up questions:

@Essie Lotus said:

"Is broke in the room with us? 😭✋🏾"

@Mollie❣️💝 wrote:

"Have 50k tick ✅"

@JBZ added:

"If you're under the age of 35, try Contiki Tours. It's cheaper..."

@Tgal_the_xplora wrote:

"We did Phuket on a girls holiday thru Wolo Travels 🤌🏿🤎 last October!! R19K per person sharing, me thinks!! Too nice."

@kulsum suliman admitted:

"My partner and I spent 100k plus 😭 we thought it was going to be cheap."

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Source: Briefly News