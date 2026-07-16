A woman in Venda named Munei documented her attempt to feed herself and a visiting friend on only R30 at a Spar supermarket

She carefully weighed each option, rejecting items that blew the budget and settling on bread, polony, atchaar and a drink

South Africans online could not get enough of her resourceful approach to stretching every rand

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A South African content creator turned a tight grocery run into a moment that had the whole country nodding along. Munei, who posts on TikTok under the handle @munei_justliving, shared a video on 11 July 2026 showing exactly how she managed to feed two people at a Spar supermarket on just R30.

A Venda woman buys a meal for two on a tight budget. Image: @munei_justliving

Source: TikTok

The clip opens with Munei explaining that a friend had come to visit and her entire food budget amounted to R30. Rather than hide the constraint, she leaned into it, walking viewers through every decision in real time.

She held up price tags and products to the camera as she went, keeping a running total after each item. A small bun for R5 was picked up and put back down as too little food for two people. Pap looked promising at R5, but the cost of meat to go with it quickly killed that plan. In the end, she walked out with half a loaf of brown bread for R5, polony for between R4 and R6, atchaar for R9, and a drink for R11, landing right on budget.

Buying R30 food for 2

What made the video by @munei_justliving resonate beyond the numbers was Munei's attitude throughout. She smiled and laughed her way through the challenge, treating it as a puzzle to solve rather than something to be embarrassed about. Her transparency around budgeting, down to the cent, struck a chord with viewers who know exactly what it feels like to make every rand count.

Watch Munei's full Spar budget challenge here.

Mzansi reacts to R30 grocery run

South Africans flooded the comments with laughs, advice and a little bit of affection:

@LaMabunga🤍 wrote: "

Yoh my R30 should take notes on what other R30s are doing 😭"

@Zee Magolide asked:

"Why are you suffering like this"

@Sisipho T suggested:

"Could've bought unsliced bread for R10, chicken livers and drink"

@LaMabunga🤍 added:

"Next time please do groceries of R200 for the whole month😭😂"

@carmiel25 weighed in:

"Next time buy kota neh?"

@Mokgabo Luxe Collections kept it short:

"That's a snack"

@simply_melicia commented:

" The thing I see is that she didn't pay enough. It adds up."

Other Briefly News stories about budget groceries

Source: Briefly News