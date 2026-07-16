"Shoprite is Saving Us": Woman's R30 Lunch Challenge at Shoprite in TikTok Video Stuns South Africa
- TikTok creator Jasper Z shared a budget food challenge showing how to buy lunch for under R30 at Shoprite
- The savvy shopper picked up fried chips, a soup cup, and sandwiches, spending far less than her budget
- South Africans praised Shoprite's affordable deals, saying the chain is making a real difference for people on tight budgets
A South African TikTok creator showed just how far R30 can stretch when you know where to shop. Jasper Zee posted the video on 15 July 2026, and it quickly caught the attention of viewers looking for smart ways to eat on a tight budget.
The video follows Jasper when she headed to their local Shoprite to take on a simple challenge: buy lunch for R30 or less. She walked out with R20 worth of fried chips, a R5 soup cup, and R5 sandwiches, spending roughly R25 in total.
Shoprite deals strike a chord
The video resonated as the cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets across South Africa. Jasper Zee's content showing real, affordable meal options has grown increasingly popular, and Shoprite's discounted items sat right at the centre of that conversation. Watch the R30 lunch challenge at Shoprite below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mzansi applauds Shoprite
South Africans flooded the comments with support and praise for both the content and the Shoprite chain for making it possible: Read the comments below:
@mvelenhle_larrissa said:
"I love this content."
@AnotherLaylah wrote:
"R5 for soup, a sandwich, a drink for R10, Shoprite is doing things for our country."
Other Briefly News stories about budget shopping
- A TikTokker's walkthrough of the R15 store located in Johannesburg’s Times Square International Mall, which captured the attention of bargain hunters across Gauteng.
- South African woman, Siphesihle Langelihle, showed her R580 SASSA grocery haul on TikTok, igniting a conversation among mothers about budgeting and spending.
- Mzansi reacted to the Food Lovers Market's popular R100 Buck special in May 2026 in a TikTok video of a remarkable haul of groceries.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za