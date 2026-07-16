TikTok creator Jasper Z shared a budget food challenge showing how to buy lunch for under R30 at Shoprite

The savvy shopper picked up fried chips, a soup cup, and sandwiches, spending far less than her budget

South Africans praised Shoprite's affordable deals, saying the chain is making a real difference for people on tight budgets

A South African TikTok creator showed just how far R30 can stretch when you know where to shop. Jasper Zee posted the video on 15 July 2026, and it quickly caught the attention of viewers looking for smart ways to eat on a tight budget.

Shoprite's affordable deals only cost a woman R30 in a TikTok video. Image: @jasper_zee

Source: TikTok

The video follows Jasper when she headed to their local Shoprite to take on a simple challenge: buy lunch for R30 or less. She walked out with R20 worth of fried chips, a R5 soup cup, and R5 sandwiches, spending roughly R25 in total.

Shoprite deals strike a chord

The video resonated as the cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets across South Africa. Jasper Zee's content showing real, affordable meal options has grown increasingly popular, and Shoprite's discounted items sat right at the centre of that conversation. Watch the R30 lunch challenge at Shoprite below:

Mzansi applauds Shoprite

South Africans flooded the comments with support and praise for both the content and the Shoprite chain for making it possible: Read the comments below:

@mvelenhle_larrissa said:

"I love this content."

@AnotherLaylah wrote:

"R5 for soup, a sandwich, a drink for R10, Shoprite is doing things for our country."

Other Briefly News stories about budget shopping

A TikTokker's walkthrough of the R15 store located in Johannesburg’s Times Square International Mall, which captured the attention of bargain hunters across Gauteng.

South African woman, Siphesihle Langelihle, showed her R580 SASSA grocery haul on TikTok, igniting a conversation among mothers about budgeting and spending.

Mzansi reacted to the Food Lovers Market's popular R100 Buck special in May 2026 in a TikTok video of a remarkable haul of groceries.

Source: Briefly News