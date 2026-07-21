EMedia announced in June 2026 that Netflix signed a landmark deal with e.tv, marking a historic moment for South African television

The agreement centres on The Four of Us, the local drama series that has dominated Netflix's Top 10 Shows in South Africa

The Netflix and e.tv partnership signals a major shift in how South African content reaches both local and global audiences

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"The Four of Us" airs on e.tv and Netflix. Photo: @e.tv

Source: Facebook

South African television hit a major milestone. EMedia, the parent company of e.tv and eNCA, announced in June 2026 that Netflix signed a deal with e.tv, a historic first for the local TV landscape.

At the heart of the agreement is The Four of Us, the South African drama series that has captured the attention of viewers across the country.

Netflix and e.tv's historic partnership

The deal between Netflix and e.tv represents a significant shift in the relationship between traditional South African broadcasters and global streaming platforms.

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The Four of Us has clearly resonated deeply with South African audiences, and its performance on Netflix's charts has made it impossible to ignore.

The series reaching the top of the local Top 10 is a testament to the appetite for homegrown stories told authentically for a South African audience.

When and where to watch The Four of Us

The Four of Us airs daily at 20h00 on e.tv, with episodes available on Netflix at 09h00 the following day. Under the agreement with Netflix, new episodes of The Four of Us will be available the day after they broadcast on e.tv.

“The arrangement gives audiences greater flexibility to watch on demand, while significantly extending the visibility of one of eMedia’s landmark local productions,” said eMedia.

The Four of Us boasts a star-studded cast, including Sindi Dlathu as the formidable Busani, alongside The Polygamist actor Sdumo Mtshali, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and other familiar and new faces in a tale of family betrayals and power struggles.

What the Deal Means for South African Content

For EMedia and e.tv, landing a Netflix deal is a landmark moment that could open doors for more local productions to find life beyond traditional broadcasting slots.

South African storytelling has been steadily gaining international recognition, and a partnership of this nature lends credibility and visibility to the local industry.

The agreement also raises the profile of The Four of Us well beyond its original audience, potentially exposing the show to viewers across Africa and the rest of the world through Netflix's global reach.

"The Four of Us" made history as Netflix signed a deal with e.tv in South Africa. Photo: @e.tv

Source: Facebook

Thembinkosi slammed for his role in The Four of Us

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Thembinkosi Mthembu's role as Banzi in The Four of Us, which has drawn criticism from his fans.

Many are expressing disappointment over his reduced screen time and the significant departure from his previous character in Homecoming, with viewers emphasising a strong connection to Sifiso and lamenting his absence.

In a notable online backlash, fans voiced their concerns. The critique raises questions about the decisions behind casting and character development in the evolving landscape of South African television drama.

Source: Briefly News